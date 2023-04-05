Here’s Why Lala Kent Doesn’t Mention Ex Randall Emmett on Recent ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episodes

In October 2021, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her then-fiancé Randall Emmett were involved in a messy breakup. There has been a lot of drama between the ex-couple, including allegations of infidelity and public jabs at one another. Kent, who used to be very vocal about the relationship, hardly mentions Emmett in recent Vanderpump Rules episodes. Here’s why.

Lala Kent and ex Randall Emmett split after a three-year engagement

Kent and Emmett first met in 2015. At the time, Emmett was going through a divorce from his ex-wife Ambyr Childers. The pair started out working together professionally, and Kent was even cast in one of Emmett’s movies. Their relationship quickly turned romantic, and Kent started referring to him as “my man” on VPR.

The couple got engaged in September 2018 and had previously planned to tie the knot in April 2020. But in light of the coronavirus epidemic, they pushed back their plans until 2022.

Unfortunately, the reality TV couple never made it down the aisle. In October 2021, Kent deleted all of Emmett’s photos from her social media, sparking breakup rumors. A month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had ended their three-year engagement and were no longer together.

Emmett allegedly cheated on Kent while on a trip to Nashville. The film producer was photographed entering a hotel room with two women, prompting the cheating allegations.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are in the middle of a custody battle

Kent and Emmett split eight months after welcoming their baby girl, Ocean. Since the split, the two have been in an ongoing custody battle over her. In January 2022, Kent talked about how she co-parents with her ex.

“We communicate through an app and it has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

For his part, Emmett said he hoped their communication would get better for their daughter’s sake. “We are not at that place. By the way, I could be at that place, but I have to let Lala make that call,” said Emmett during an interview on GG Gharachedaghi’s “Genuinely GG” podcast.

The case is still ongoing, with Kent fighting for full custody.

Here’s why Kent doesn’t mention Emmett on Recent ‘Vanderpump Rules’ episodes

Kent and Emmett’s relationship has been broadcast on social media for months, with the mom of one using interviews, VPR, Instagram, and her podcast to narrate her side of the story. However, in a recent episode of Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast, co-host Melissa noted that Kent’s relationship with her ex is hardly spoken about on recent episodes of VPR.

Kent explained why that’s the case. “I have seen comments where it’s like, ‘Lala needs to talk about her own life a lot more.’ I did. I spoke about my life nonstop. It was like a purge for me. I was like, ‘What do you wanna know? I’m ready. Let’s f****** mention it all.'”

The reality TV star went on to explain that because of some legal issues (the custody battle and an LA Times investigation), Bravo has had to watch what is mentioned about Emmett on VPR. She said, “There are legalities… There’s a lot of very heavy allegations, and I am in a custody battle with a minor. So, Bravo and NBC are combing through my situation with a fine tooth comb.”

While she can’t share all the details now, Kent believes a day will come when she can mention it all, and no one will be afraid to touch it because there will be accountability. In the meantime, we hope that she and Emmett can remain civil for the sake of their daughter.