Lala Kent spilled a little Vanderpump Rules tea when she revealed that she had sex with a mystery man while filming a cast trip for the upcoming season. She also dished about the shocking reunion she had with 50 Cent – and said she’s had a longtime crush on the rapper.

Kent teased that the upcoming season has been fun to film thus far and described it as having a different kind of drama. “Yes, there is drama. The drama is very different from the past,” she said on her Give Them Lala podcast. “And it’s been a lot of fun.”

Some of that fun drama was meeting up with 50 Cent and an exciting hookup.

Lala Kent had ‘sexy time’ on the upcoming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season

“We had a crazy week,” she said about filming. “We obviously filmed a really cute trip. And I won’t spill too much of the tea because obviously, I want you guys to be excited and watch it on Vanderpump Rules. But on this trip … I finally had sexy time.”

Lala Kent | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Kent dished that while on her trip it was her co-host Jessica’s birthday so she texted her a birthday wish. “It was Jessica’s birthday,” Kent recalled. “I was like, this is the first birthday you’ve had that I haven’t been home. But I felt bad about it and I knew that I just had to hit her with that happy birthday text. And also I got some good, good … She was like, ‘Yay!'”

Jessica laughed, revealing that Kent’s exact words were, “I had sex.”

Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans see Lala’s new guy?

So will her hookup be seen on Vanderpump Rules? “The cameras were there,” Kent recalled. “Cameras were there, which is so weird to me. Because I’ve never really … you know, besides [her hookups with] James [Kennedy].”

Kent believes that Vanderpump Rules viewers may end up seeing who she hooked up with next season. “I think, yeah,” she said. “You’ll get to see the guy, so I’m excited about that.”

Kent added that she loves to film Vanderpump Rules. “And for me, you know, I’m so caught up in my life for the past, however many months, whatever. It’s kind of just like we get up, we do what we need to do. I feel like a robot,” she said. “When filming Vanderpump, I’ve said this a million times, it fuels my soul. There’s something about it. Because I’m hanging out with a bunch of my friends. But my dad always told me, when you go out into the world and you look for a job, you need to do something that you love to do. So the fact that I’m fortunate enough to do what I love is insane to me.”

Lala Kent dishes reunion with 50 Cent

Kent also shared how she ended up reuniting with 50 Cent after his infamous fallout with her ex, Randall Emmett. “I just got a f***ing phone call,” she said. “It was like, ’50 would like you to come visit him on set and he’s in L.A.'”

“I always had a soft spot for him,” Kent said recalling a sweet story about 50 Cent. “And then everything happened, you know? And it was like … obviously, 50 doesn’t f***ing play. We all know that. But he was like my all-time crush … mad at me. Which he had a million other things going on. He wasn’t f***ing thinking about me. He was like, ‘Well, drag her here and then we’ll move on.'” Emmett owed 50 Cent money and dragged him and Kent on social media.

But now that Kent and Emmett have split, that’s all water under the bridge. “But when I got the phone call to link up with him on his set and just kind of bump gums a little bit, it was dope,” she said. “He was so sweet. The second I walked in, it was like a big hug. How are you doing? You know? We chatted, which by the way, had really not a lot to do with homeboy. Just it was just cool.”

