Larry David Almost Made Wendy Williams’ Panties Drop – ‘He Seemed Like He Could Dig a Black Girl’

Talk show host Wendy Williams once had all kinds of feelings for comedian Larry David. During a 2020 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she recalled bumping into David in Manhattan, referring to it as a near-panty drop moment.

“I was at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, and Larry David was there,” she recalled on the show. “Larry and I had a conversation and all of a sudden I started to feel my panties drop.”

She added, “I mean, they didn’t, but yeah! Yeah!”

Wendy Williams said Larry David was a flatty not a fatty

Williams described why David caught her eye. “And we’re all there,” she said. ” Larry’s there and we start talking. And I forget what we were talking about.”

Wendy Williams and Larry David |Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images/Araya Doheny/WireImage

But added, gesturing to a photo of David on the screen behind her. “He was dressed like this. And I was dressed random. There was nobody dressed up. But he was just cool as a cucumber. And he’s older,” she recalled. Adding, “He has a flatty, not a fatty,” Williams said sizing up David’s physique. “And there’s something virile about him. And he seemed like he could dig a Black girl.“

David did “dig a Black girl” when Vivaca A. Fox played his love interest Loretta Black on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2007. Fox emphasized that the romance was only on the show and joked. “He’s rich,” she told DJ Vlad. “He’s real rich, he’s my type. But can I tell you, that experience was awesome. And I do remember the day that we did have to kiss he was like really nervous.”

“He kept walking around and putting peppermint on his tongue,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like ‘I’m kissing Vivivca Fox here. I gotta have fresh breath!'”

On another episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams revivisted her remarks about David. “She sat in front of a screen with a photo that displayed the words, “The Perfect Man.”

“Larry David is beautiful,” she declared. “Because I told you after the conversation I was like … oh.” Then a photo of David flashed on the screen. “Um …” Williams said as she turned to look at the photo.

Sorry Wendy, Larry is now taken

And while David may be Williams’ celebrity crush, he’s now taken. David married Ashley Underwood after the pair met through another celebrity couple, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher in 2017, People reports.

David described his relationship with Underwood to The New York Times, joking about being locked down during the pandemic with his new wife and (then) 26 year old daughter Cazzie.

“There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” he said “Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now.”

“Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem!” he joked. “You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it’s impossible to catch up. And I’ll catch her. I’ll walk into the room, and she’ll instantly click off the TV.”

RELATED: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12: Richard Lewis Will Return – Celebrates With Trip to NYC