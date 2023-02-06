‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder and How She ‘Never Got to the Bottom of It’

Bella Ramsey already has several notable roles as a young actor. Recently, she’s gained a rise in popularity for her casting on HBO‘s The Last of Us. She seems perfect for the part, and fans want to know more about her.

Ramsey has revealed various parts of her life. On social media, she shared her story about her eating disorder. The Last of Us star suffered from anorexia and went to therapy to recover from it.

Bella Ramsey’s most notable acting roles

Ramsey is building a list of roles in popular works like Game of Thrones. She first appeared in Season 6 of the show as the young but intelligent Lyanna Mormont. The actor was only 11 years old when she joined the cast of the hit drama. Her performance led her to more opportunities.

In 2018, Ramsey landed the lead role in the animated series Hilda. Fans also may have recognized the young star in the medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy. Ramsey portrays a 14-year-old in the film. Now, the 19-year-old is playing a different 14-year-old.

Ramsey stars in another HBO series as a young teen named Ellie. The show is an adaptation of the beloved game The Last of Us, and her character is essential to the story. While a mystery, Ellie is the only one immune to the Cordyceps infection.

Therefore, she must make it safely to the Fireflies’ base to develop a cure. Fans are fond of the original Ellie and now love Ramsey’s portrayal. Her age and ability to capture the character’s essence make her seem like the right fit.

Bella Ramsey discussed her eating disorder

Close to mid-January, Ramsey shared multiple photos of herself on Instagram. She wrote in the caption about how she appreciated “a safe space where I could be myself.” Ramsey has opened up in the past about her personal life and struggles.

In 2018, Ramsey posted a thread on Twitter about her diagnosis of anorexia nervosa. At that point, she had been battling the eating disorder for a couple of years. She has gone to counseling to figure out the cause of her anorexia.

“The truth is, we never got to the bottom of it and I think this is the same for a lot of people struggling with mental health,” Ramsey wrote. “There isn’t always an answer but let me tell you this – there’s always a way out. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel no matter how dim it might seem.”

So…it’s world mental health day. I’ve been wondering when a good time would be to share my story. And today is the day. Just over a year ago I was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, although this illness had a hold of me for a year or so before that. — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) October 10, 2018

Religion played a significant role in Ramsey’s recovery. She explained that her faith helped her through the dark moments. She also had her family to help her with her journey.

Bella Ramsey’s gender is fluid

Another element of her life that Ramsey has mentioned is her gender identity. According to The New York Times, the actor enjoyed it when people mistook her for a boy as a kid. She would describe herself as gender fluid.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” Ramsey stated. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey | Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic

Ramsey made it clear that she does not care what pronoun people use for her. Still, she does not like getting boxed into one gender. Many forms usually have two checkboxes for men and women.

The selection can be an annoyance for some people. Of course, more papers have included additional boxes for other gender identities. Ramsey will mark the square for “nonbinary” if the option is available.