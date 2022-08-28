Latto’s ‘Big Energy,’ Mariah Carey’s ‘Fantasy,’ and Other Songs That Sample Tom Tom Club’s ‘Genius of Love’

Tom Tom Club first came together in 1981, and they released their self-titled debut album that same year. One of the singles from the album, “Genius of Love,” remains Tom Tom Club’s most recognizable hit to this day, as the instrumentation on the track has been sampled in many songs in the decades since, including Mariah Carey‘s No. 1 hit “Fantasy” and Latto’s song “Big Energy.” But they aren’t the only songs to make use of the sample.

Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ sampled Tom Tom Club’s ‘Genius of Love’

Latto released “Big Energy” in 2021 as the lead single from her album sophomore album 777. The song ended up reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, assisted by a remix from none other than Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey’s ‘Fantasy’ sampled ‘Genius of Love’

Back in 1995, Mariah Carey sampled “Genius of Love” on her hit single “Fantasy” from her album Daydream. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Other songs that sampled ‘Genius of Love’

In the four decades since “Genius of Love”‘s release, many artists — largely in the hip-hop world — have incorporated elements of the song into their own music, whether it be the iconic riff, certain lyrics, or other parts of the song’s production. These songs include:

“Genius Rap” by Dr. Jeckyl & Mr. Hyde

“It’s Nasty” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

“Genius of Love 2002” by The X-Ecutioners and Biz Markie

“Leave This Off Your F***in’ Charts” by Public Enemy

“Brick City Mashin'” by Redman

“Me, My Moms & Jimmy” by Cam’ron, Kenny Greene, Fredericka, and Jim Jones

“N****z Trippin'” by 2nd II None

“Roll Call” by Fresh Kid Ice

“High Speed” by Tupac Shakur and Outlawz

“I Don’t Give a F***” by Seagram

“One” by Busta Rhymes and Erykah Badu

“Roll ‘Em Phat” by Ant Banks

“Gotta Be… Movin’ On Up” by P.M. Dawn

“I Ain’t Nasti” by Menajahtwa

“When I Get Out” by 50 Cent

“Genius E Dub” by Erick Sermon

“Chop That Ho” by Mac Dre

“And Now the Legacy Begins” by Dream Warriors

“Down Like That” by T.I.

“Tom Thum” by R.A. the Rugged Man

“Return of the Mack” by Mack Morrison

“Bop Gun (One Nation)” by Ice Cube

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” by Warren G and Adina Howard

“Only in California” by Mack 10, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg

“Keep Killin'” by G Perico and Rucci

“That’s the Way” by DJ Clue, Mase, Fabolous, and Foxy Brown

“True Blue” by N.O.T.S.

“Damu Ride” by Damu Ridas

“I Ain’t From Africa” by Damu Ridas

“Gimme What U Got” by St. Lunatics

“Natural Fun” by Funkdoobiest

“A Shade of Red” by Redhead Kingpin and the FBI

“Ballin’ Out of Control” by E-40

“Cartoon Orgie” by K-Rino

“Get Outta Jail” by Max B and Al Pac

“Watcha Gonna Do” by Mr. June Bug

“Groupies” by The Hard Boys

“The Liquor Store” by Afroman

“Plead Guilty” by Luniz

“1981” by The Hood Internet

“The Golden Rule” by Cat Claw and The Better Love Crew

“Genius Is Back” by Mix Master Spade and Compton Posse

“Curb Servin'” by WC and the Maad Circle

“U Bring Da Dog Out” by Rhythm & Knowledge

“For the Money” by Mack 10, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Buckshot

“Bronx Bombas” by Boogiemonsters

“Bring Back Somethin’ Fo’ Da Hood” by Coolio

“Jazzy Sensation” by Afrika Bambaataa and The Jazzy 5

“Chewing Gum” by Annie

“County Jail” by Malow Mac and Mr. Capone-E

“The Trick” by Das Racist

“Leva, Leva, Leva, Leva Die” by Lil Rob

“Dose of the Mega Flex” by Above the Law

“So International” by B-Legit and Too Short

“Better in the Morning” by Little Boots

“Class Clown” by The Wascals

“That Was Then, This Is Now” by O.F.T.B., Kurupt, and Snoop Dogg

“Be Thankful” by Tha Eastsidaz, Pretty Tony, and Warren G

“W.C. Rocks” by South Central Cartel

“Soul Flower (2 Tha 3 Mix)” by The Pharcyde

“Why (Genius Remix)” by Vybz Kartel and Shams the Producer

“Shut Up and Dance” by Shaggy and will.i.am

“Get This Money” by Too Short, E-40, Richie Rich, and Jamesa

“Armed & Dangers” by Mack 10

“Do Da What” by 1 of the Girls

“Visa to Rock” by Overlord X

