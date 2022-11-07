Lauren Speed-Hamilton Says ‘Love Is Blind’ Doesn’t Focus on Connections

Lauren Speed-Hamilton is speaking her mind once again. She reminded Love Is Blind fans that the show doesn’t focus solely on connections.

Lauren Speed called out ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 for cutting out Black women

Season 3 of Love Is Blind teased that 30 singles went into the pods to date. That included Black women named Branni Max, Charita, Kalekia A., Kim, and Raven Ross. The only one who made it through the process was Raven, who got engaged to Sikiru “SK” Alagbada.

Some fans were disappointed by this, including Speed. “I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…” she tweeted on Oct. 24.

“I know it’s slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway. Y’all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show,” she added.

The TV personality gave her theory about which couples are selected by production to follow. “It’s couples that get engaged that aren’t even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining,” the former reality star tweeted.

Lauren Speed reminds fans ‘Love Is Blind’ doesn’t focus on connections

You know what’s funny about this… Shaina literally connected with NO ONE on the show, YET she had an entire storyline, matter of fact she opted out (literally LEFT) after the reveal and was STILL FEATURED all the way through to AFTER THE ALTAR ? soooo…. https://t.co/Ay9Uaz6CFI — Lauren Speed (@Need4LSpeed) November 7, 2022

The season 1 cast member previously complained about the show’s decisions. A fan tweeted, “Why would we need to know more about them? They didn’t make a connection in the pods. During editing they want to show the ones who did make connections.”

Speed responded on Nov. 7, “You know what’s funny about this… Shaina literally connected with NO ONE on the show, YET she had an entire storyline, matter of fact she opted out (literally LEFT) after the reveal and was STILL FEATURED all the way through to AFTER THE ALTAR soooo….”

She followed up with, “‘tHeY oNlY fEaTuRe pEoPlE wHo mAke cOnNeCtIoNssss!’” The reality star added multiple laughing emojis.

“And to be clear I have no quarrels with her… It was just an example,” Speed clarified.

Shaina Hurley’s story was handled differently in season 2

Shaina Hurley tried to find love in the pods in season 2. After Shayne Jansen chose Natalie Lee instead of Shaina, she moved on and got engaged to Kyle Abrams.

It didn’t take long for Shaina to realize her religious differences with Kyle were too big to overcome. She left their honeymoon and later broke up with him.

This isn’t the first time a couple broke up at this stage in the show. Season 1 showed Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton breaking up on the honeymoon after he came out as bisexual.

The show decided not to follow them past that point, but they were part of the reunion. Shaina got significantly more air time than Diamond and Carlton in her original season and on After the Altar.

