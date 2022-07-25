‘Law & Order’ and ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

Tributes are pouring in after it was reported that Goodfellas and Law & Order star Paul Sorvino has died of natural causes. He was 83.

Paul Sorvino | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sorvino’s publicist confirmed the news

The news was confirmed by the actor‘s publicist Roger Neal who said Sorvino died on July 25, of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife by his side. The Associated Press reported that he had been dealing with health issues over the last few years.

Sorvino was in the entertainment business for more than five decades. He made his film debut in the comedy Where’s Poppa followed by The Panic in Needle Park opposite Al Pacino. His acting credits included roles in Nixon, Dick Tracy, Reds, and The Rocketeer to name a few. He was also featured in the show Law & Order for 31 episodes as Sergeant Phil Cerreta.

But Sorvino was perhaps best known for playing mobster Paul Cicero in the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed movie Goodfellas.

Sorvino’s wife’s statement, Mira Sorvino’s tribute

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Following the news, the star’s wife Dee Dee Sorvino released a statement that said: “Our hearts are broken; there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Sorvino is the father of actor Mira Sorvino. She took to Twitter and posted a tribute to her dad which read: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed … He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars, Dad, as you ascend.”

Other stars react to Sorvino’s death

So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Sorvino—my sincere condolences to his family & loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/eLEWBapZGy — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) July 25, 2022

Several celebrities also took to social media with their reactions to the news.

Ralph Macchio tweeted: ”The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in in so many genres. #RIP to a one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.”

“Oh no, I’m so very sorry for Mira and her family’s loss of their kind and lovely papa Paul Sorvino. May he Rest In Peace,” Rosanna Arquette wrote.

Jason Alexander said: “The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker’s Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.”

Marlee Matlin added: I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed.”

Sorvino’s death comes just two months after his Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta died. Lorraine Bracco, who worked with both men in the film, tweeted that she was “so sad” to hear about Sorvino’s death now.

RELATED – ‘Goodfellas’: This Is the Character Michael Jackson’s Manager Played in the Movie