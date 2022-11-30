LeAnn Rimes’ Affair With Co-Star Eddie Cibrian Led to an 11-Year Marriage

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are thought of as one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. The pair have been married for almost 12 years now, but did you know their relationship started with an on-set affair?

LeAnne Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s affair ended both their marriages

Rimes and Cibrian were both married to other people when they met during the 2008 filming of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. Rimes was married to dancer Dean Sheremet, while Cibrian was with future Real Housewife Brandi Glanville. The pair got close on set and soon began having an affair.

In 2009, reports started surfacing of a possible affair between Rimes and Cibrian, and photos were published of them embracing. These rumors led to both of their marriages breaking up. Later that year, Cibrian addressed the drama, saying:

“Things unfortunately get magnified. We are all human, we are all not perfect. The fact is I love my family dearly, and I’m a great father. It just saddens me that this is hurtful and being played out publicly.” People

Brandi Glanville says she "acted like a child" with LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's affair

By August of 2009, Rimes and Cibrian were going out on dates, and by the end of the year, both were officially divorced from their spouses. In 2010, Rimes addressed the affair for the first time, admitting that she knew she was doing something wrong when they began the affair.

“I did one of the most selfish things that I possibly could do, in hurting someone else,” she explained. “I take responsibility for everything I’ve done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don’t regret the outcome.”

Do LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have any kids together?

LeAnn Rimes pens touching tribute to Eddie Cibrian and stepsons on 6th wedding anniversary.

She and Cibrian moved in together and got engaged that same year, tying the knot in 2011 in a private ceremony at their home. Only 40 guests were in attendance, including Cibrian’s sons from his marriage with Glanville.

The couple does not have any children together, but Rimes loves being a stepmother to Mason, 18, and Jake, 14. The country singer has talked about possibly welcoming more kids to the family:

“Maybe one day … I mean, I love my stepkids and I’ve got plenty on my plate with them. So, I’m cool at the moment.” Country Living

How does Brandi Glanville feel about LeAnn Rimes?

Brandi Glanville and Leann Rimes take a smiley selfie after years of bad blood.

Glanville has said a lot of harsh things about her ex’s marriage to Rimes, saying that she thought Cibrian would end up leaving Rimes at some point. “Then we don’t ever have to see her again,” she said, reports Us Weekly.

However, the feud fizzled out by 2018 — the trio even spend holidays together. Rimes has said that she loves Glanville and that they “have great respect for one another.” Glanville is currently single but dated Donald “DJ” Friese until 2018.

Rimes’ ex also moved on. Sheremet was married to photographer Sarah Silver from 2011 to 2016 and announced his engagement to HGTV star Sabrina Soto in 2021.

