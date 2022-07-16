LeBron James’ 7-Emoji Response to Wife Savannah James’ Fierce Instagram Photos Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

LeBron James has enjoyed a long and storied career in the public eye. Since the basketball superstar began drawing national attention when he was a teenager, he has lived his entire adult life in the spotlight. Fans love catching glimpses of his life off the court, including his longtime romance with his wife. Recently, an Instagram exchange between LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, sent the internet ablaze.

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have been married for almost a decade

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James made headlines when they tied the knot in 2013. But their relationship has been going strong much longer. In fact, Savannah has been by the basketball player’s side since high school.

According to Us Weekly, they were together when LeBron signed his first NBA contract (with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and welcomed their first child (LeBron James Jr.) in 2004, just as the superstar’s career was really heating up. Their family grew again in 2007 with the birth of Bryce Maximus. After they tied the knot, they welcomed a daughter, Zhuri, in 2014.

Along the way, the two lovebirds have frequently gushed about each other in interviews.

“He treats me with so much respect,” Savannah James told Cleveland Magazine in 2017. “I mean, it’s hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me and the kids and his mom and just everyone who’s around him. He’s a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he’s done.”

LeBron’s reaction to Savannah James’ Instagram photo left fans gushing

This past June 2, Savannah James — who goes by @mrs_savannahrj on Instagram — took to the social media platform to share three stunning photos of herself. Captioned, “Skin caramel, fine like baby hair,” the sunny snaps show her wearing a pair of high-waisted houndstooth pants and a strapless brown leather corset top.

The comments section filled with supportive words. But the one response that drew the most attention didn’t use any words at all. LeBron James (@kingjames on IG) simply typed seven drooling emojis.

Fans quickly noticed LeBron’s sweet adoration of his wife. User flemingsheryl wrote, “Y’all make a very fine couple. Super classy and sophisticated!”

More support came from alexandersharise: “you have a beautiful family. Besides your basketball talents I love the way you love your wife.”

2 days later, the NBA star took to Instagram to heap more praise on his wife

Following Savannah James’ Instagram post, LeBron took to the social media platform to show his wife even more love.

In a post dated just two days later (June 4), LeBron shared a carousel of photos of Savannah and himself over the years. Accompanying the pictures was a loving appreciation note, in which King James wrote, “Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!!”

After praising her for “holding this sh*t down from the very first jump ball” and always being “strong,” he added, “I’m simply letting you and the world know I ain’t sh*t without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend aka best friend aka wife! Love, King.”

The two have flown above the fray of drama and scandals that often plague celebrity relationships. Their love inspires fans, who enjoy seeing the support and commitment that have built a beautiful family.

