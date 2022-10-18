Led Zeppelin Had Less Than 3 Weeks to Record ‘Presence’ Because of The Rolling Stones

Led Zeppelin tended to work quickly in the recording studio. Founding guitarist Jimmy Page claimed the debut album came together in a little more than 24 hours in the studio. The band recorded at such a furious pace that it’s a wonder their hits and underrated songs sound as good as they do. Led Zeppelin was fast in the studio, and they had to be when they recorded Presence at a furious pace because they had The Rolling Stones breathing down their necks.

Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones were two of the most popular bands around in the 1970s

Despite what their name implies, Led Zeppelin rocketed to success almost as soon as their first album hit the shelves in January 1969. They had virtually no name recognition in the United States, but Zep’s debut album spent 115 weeks on the Billboard albums chart and peaked at No. 7. It also went gold in just over six months.

The Stones were in the midst of their fine four-album run at the time. Beggars Banquet came out a few weeks before Led Zeppelin I, and Let It Bleed hit shelves a few weeks after Led Zeppelin II‘s October 1969 release. The two bands duked it out in the court of public opinion, but Led Zeppelin never felt a competition with The Rolling Stones.

That feeling might have been a little different with the Stones breathing down Led Zeppelin’s neck as they recorded the underrated Presence.

Led Zeppelin had less than three weeks to record ‘Presence’ because of The Rolling Stones

Led Zeppelin’s 1975 album Physical Graffiti included a song Page called his baby, and the album was relatively unrushed by the band’s standards. The next year’s Presence was the opposite.

Page and singer Robert Plant convened in California to work out some ideas. Bassist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham arrived later for rehearsals, but the band headed east to record the album in Munich, Germany. Page said Led Zeppelin had less than 20 days to record, mix, and master the album since The Rolling Stones had the studio next, according to Centennial Media’s Legends of Music Spotlight: Led Zeppelin

“We had 18 days to record the whole thing because The Rolling Stones had time booked after us. After we finished recording all of our parts, the engineer, Keith Harwood, and me just started mixing until we would fall asleep. Then whoever would wake up first would call the other, and we’d continue to work until we passed out again.” Jimmy Page describes recording Led Zeppelin’s Presence

Considering Presence includes some of Zeppelin’s most difficult work, it’s nearly a miracle that they finished recording before The Rolling Stones crashed the recording studio.

‘Presence’ contains some of the most challenging work of Zep’s career

Led Zeppelin skipped the acoustic songs on Presence and churned out what might be it heaviest album. In just 18 days, the band made some of the most challenging music of their career.

“Achilles Last Stand,” the epic opener, contains one of Page’s most intricate guitar riffs, Jones’ galloping bass, and a Bonham drum track that doesn’t sound human. The slide guitar work on “Nobody’s Fault but Mine” is deceptively simple. The band summoned Plant to the studio soon after a near-fatal car crash, and he responded by calling out Page and Zep’s manager on one seemingly breezy song.

Led Zeppelin overcame several challenges to record Presence, including having less than three weeks to finish recording before The Rolling Stones showed up.

