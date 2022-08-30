Why Led Zeppelin Changed Their Name to The Nobs for One Show Only

Led Zeppelin is an awesome name that echoes throughout rock history. It’s instantly recognizable and is associated with many amazing songs and memorable moments in rock and roll. However, there was a moment when someone was not a fan of the band’s name, leading to Led Zeppelin having to change their name to The Nobs for one night only.

The name for Led Zeppelin did not come from one of the band members

Led Zeppelin (John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham) | Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The name, Led Zeppelin, was not originated by one of the four band members. According to Rolling Stone, the name came from Keith Moon, drummer for The Who. Guitarist Jimmy Page oversaw a recording session with bass player John Paul Jones, Moon, Nicky Hopkins on piano, and Jeff Beck on guitar.

During the session, Moon said that they should form a band. He jokingly said that the name for the band should be Led Zeppelin because it would fall like a lead balloon. However, Page found the name to be memorable.

“We can call it Led Zeppelin,’” Page recalled Moon saying to Rolling Stone in 2012. “‘Because it can only go down, like a lead balloon.’ I thought it was a great name, and I didn’t forget it.”

The band had to change their name to The Nobs for only one show

Latest Led Zeppelin history video explains why the band became The Nobs in 1970: https://t.co/nC2gFukCcp pic.twitter.com/0fw55ACj8C — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) March 2, 2020

In the spring of 1970, Led Zeppelin was touring in Europe. Three dates into the tour, the band experienced an obstacle in Frau Eva von Zeppelin, who was reported to be “a direct descendant of Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin, the aeronautical legend,” according to Billboard.com.

Eva threatened to sue Led Zeppelin to change their name if they performed in her home country, Denmark. Page told Melody Maker this was not the first time they had dealt with her.

“The whole thing is absurd,” Page said. “The first time we played Copenhagen [in October 1969], she turned up and tried to stop a TV show. She couldn’t, of course, but we invited her to meet us to show we were nice young lads. We calmed her down, but on leaving the studio, she saw our LP cover of an airship in flames and exploded! So –- it’s shrieking monkeys now! But she is quite a nice person.”

To avoid further difficulties, manager Peter Grant decided that the band would change its name while performing in Copenhagen, Denmark, for one night. This led to speculation about what their new name would be. Eventually, Page announced that they would be performing as The Nobs.

How did the world react to Led Zeppelin performing as The Nobs?

On This Day – February 28th 1970. Led Zeppelin play Copenhagen Denmark ?? as The Nobs to avoid legal troubles. pic.twitter.com/2oR9WUxl2Y — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) February 28, 2021

According to Billboard.com, changing their name to The Nobs for one night did not lead to any pushback against Led Zeppelin. Many fans appreciated the band’s sense of humor, and it even earned them some new fans as the move made them likable. It also made Frau’s action seem even more absurd. The rest of the tour went off without a hitch and the large crowds who came confirmed Led Zeppelin’s massive popularity in Europe.

