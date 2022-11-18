The Origins of Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham’s ‘Bonzo’ Nickname

He sat behind a drum kit in the back, but John Bonham was a driving force in Led Zeppelin. His powerful playing came through on the albums, and his concert solos are nearly legendary. Bonham also stood up for himself — he called out Jimmy Page while recording the classic “Stairway to Heaven.” He seemingly had a big personality, but the origin of Bonham’s “Bonzo” nickname predates his Zeppelin days.

Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham | Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

John Bonham had a reputation for wild behavior

Bonham positively pounded his drums while playing. He flailed and swung hard. He seemed to be able to hit every part of his kit simultaneously. Bonham’s style gave Led Zeppelin a thunderous backbeat.

The drummer looked wild behind the kit, and Bonham had a well-earned reputation as a wild man away from the stage. He was a hard drinker who seemed to revel in causing chaos. Led Zeppelin’s tour manager broke Bonham’s nose twice to prevent the drummer from getting into serious trouble while drunk.

Between his playing and behavior, Bonham’s Bonzo nickname seemed to fit like a glove. It might bring to mind the word Gonzo, author Hunter S. Thompson’s self-applied title for his brand of breakneck journalism. Swap out the G for a B and, voila, the perfect nickname for Led Zeppelin’s legendary drummer.

However, the origins of Bonham’s nickname predate his Led Zeppelin days and come from an innocent place.

RELATED: Jimmy Page Once Explained the Reason Led Zeppelin Couldn’t Replace John Bonham

Bonham’s behavior eventually led to his death. He died in his sleep in September 1980 after a day of hard drinking, which more or less forced Zep to throw in the towel.

But the Bonzo nickname had nothing to do with Bonham’s Led Zeppelin lifestyle. As George Case writes in Led Zeppelin FAQ, the origins of Bonham’s nickname started long before he became a famous drummer:

“It was given to Bonham as a teenager in Birmingham, [England], in reference to a long-running British cartoon character created by George Studdy. The fictional Bonzo was a lovable puppy pictured in a variety of innocent misadventures, and the similarity of his name and disposition to the young percussionist made the moniker inevitable.” John Bonham earned his Bonzo nickname as a child

Bonham wasn’t the only Bonzo in Britain in the 1960s. Case writes that the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, an English musical comedy group, was at the peak of their popularity in the 1960s, just as Led Zeppelin launched into the stratosphere.

The drummer became the most famous Bonzo because of his skills

The first official feature length Led Zeppelin documentary is now in post production featuring new interviews w/ Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones & rare archival interviews with John Bonham. This is the definitive telling of the birth of Led Zep. #ledzeppelinfilm #LZ50 pic.twitter.com/l3J8SBqjKP — Led Zeppelin (@ledzeppelin) May 9, 2019

RELATED: Led Zeppelin Earned a $2 Million Paycheck for 1 Song Almost 50 Years After it Came Out

Bonham’s nickname originated from a tamer place than his later behavior would suggest. When it came to the music, Bonzo’s wild style behind the kit led to several legendary performances.

Jimmy Page lied about how he recorded it, but Bonham laid down one of the best drum tracks ever on “When the Levee Breaks.” The drummer didn’t enjoy being pushed by Page while recording “Stairway to Heaven,” but the process worked. Bonham channeled his rage into providing the definitive drum part underneath Page’s solo.

Zep singer Robert Plant also praised Bonham for his work on “Achilles Last Stand.” Plant called Bonzo’s drumming not human (in a good way), and the song remains one of the timekeeper’s signature tracks.

John Bonham’s Bonzo nickname came from a cartoon dog, but he made the name his own with his legendary drum playing.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.