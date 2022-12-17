Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Remembers Early ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Performances Differently Than Jimmy Page

Led Zeppelin wrote dozens of memorable songs during their career. Talk to a hundred fans, and you might hear a dozen or more answers for favorite song. “Stairway to Heaven” would likely be one of them. Zep drummer John Bonham called out guitarist Jimmy Page while recording it, but the song became a classic. It’s the band’s signature song, but bassist John Paul Jones remembers the early reactions much differently than Page.

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones | Michael Putland/Getty Images

‘Stairway to Heaven’ is Led Zeppelin’s signature song

Fans might not necessarily agree on the best Led Zeppelin song, but “Stairway to Heaven” makes the shortlist.

Jones’ multiple recorders and Page’s quiet acoustic guitar are the only instruments for nearly a minute. Then Robert Plant joins in as the tune starts to build. After sitting out the previous song, Bonham doesn’t show up until more than halfway through “Stairway.” It continues its steady climb to an unforgettable climax, which allows Bonham to channel some rage on his drum kit.

Page said “Stairway to Heaven” has a powerful quality that makes it stand the test of time. The song’s steady musical build, unique structure (no chorus), timeless lyrics, and classic guitar solo prove him right.

The song is a classic now, but Jones remembers Led Zeppelin’s early “Stairway to Heaven” performances much differently than Page.

John Paul Jones remembers early ‘Stairway’ performances differently than Jimmy Page: ‘They were bored to tears’

Led Zeppelin had “Stairway to Heaven” committed to tape when they toured the United States in the summer of 1971. The band played the tune at its first stateside tour stop near Los Angeles. Page realize “Stairway” would be a hit when the crowd gave it a standing ovation.

Page remembered the U.S. crowd was receptive to “Stairway to Heaven.” The first crowd to hear it wasn’t.

The band performed it live for the first time in March 1971 in Northern Ireland. The crowd’s reaction was lukewarm, at best. Page remembers a raucous reaction in America; Jones recalled the European audience behaving much differently, writes Mental Floss.

“They were all bored to tears waiting to hear something they knew.” John Paul Jones

Jones said the fans in Northern Ireland were bored by “Stairway to Heaven.” They might have wanted Led Zeppelin to cut their “Stairway” short so they could hear some songs they recognized. Still, the song eventually won over many fans, and much of the band loves it, too.

Jones calls the song one of Led Zeppelin’s best songs

JP gives a personal account of how @ledzeppelin wrote Stairway To Heaven. Enjoy! http://t.co/ejT7mXegRX pic.twitter.com/7tcP5r3JTa — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) October 10, 2014

“Stairway to Heaven” is a favorite among fans. It ranks pretty highly among the band members, too.

Jones calls “Stairway” a Led Zeppelin sampler, and he’s not wrong. The bassist likes the song because it has a little bit of everything the band does well. Powerful drumming, soaring vocals, a blend of folk and rock music, an instant hook, and a build to a memorable ending.

Page put a lot of work into layering guitars, and it contains one of his best solos. Bonham sits out half the song, but his performance drives the latter part of the tune.

Plant has a more fragile relationship with the song. He calls “Kashmir” the definitive Led Zeppelin song, and he tired of performing “Stairway” at every concert from 1971 on. Yet when some people attacked the song, he strongly defended “Stairway to Heaven” from the naysayers.

John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page remember different reactions to early “Stairway to Heaven” performances. Yet more than 50 years later, the song is impossible to forget.