3 Led Zeppelin Songs the Band Struggled to Record

Led Zeppelin always sounded so smooth on their albums that it seemed impossible that they struggled to record songs. The titles didn’t always show creativity — Zep put five “song” songs on their albums — but the music did, and it seemed so effortless. Still, several Led Zeppelin songs proved difficult to record. It’s a testament to the band that they overcame the struggles to record classic songs.

(l-r) Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Bonham | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1. ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’

Led Zeppelin III’s slow blues tune features Jimmy Page’s best guitar solo that isn’t “Stairway to Heaven.” His incendiary playing is a highlight of the song, and the emotional piece is even more impressive when you learn how much Led Zeppelin struggled to record it. “

“Since I’ve Been Loving You” entered Zep’s live set in early 1970, per the band’s website. They had experience playing it, but they struggled to record it. Their biggest hurdle was finding a way to elevate a standard blues tune beyond the pedestrian. Playing it live allowed them to stretch it out and experiment. Committing it to tape was a different challenge.

Led Zeppelin laid down the track live in the studio, only going back to overdub Page’s solo (which he recorded in one take on the fly at a random studio in Memphis, Tennessee) and Robert Plant’s vocals.

If you listen closely, John Bonham’s squeaky bass drum pedal appears on the album version of “Since I’ve Been Loving You.” The tune was the last one the band completed for Zep III. Considering Led Zeppelin struggled to record it, they decided to leave it in rather than add to the challenge by re-recording his track.

2. ‘Black Dog’

Bassist John Paul Jones created the primary “Black Dog” riff, the one that seems to swell and then implode on itself. It might be the heaviest and most menacing-sounding song on Led Zeppelin IV, and it was also a beast to record.

The odd time signature proved challenging for the band to follow. Bonham discovered the solution to keep everyone on track. If you listen in the song’s background, you can hear him tap his drumsticks together when the music dies down and Plant sings. The taps helped Page rejoin the song on the proper beat (as the song’s composer, we’re guessing Jones knew exactly when to play his parts).

Bonham played a large role in helping his bandmates nail “Black Dog,” and it’s also one of his best Led Zeppelin beats. His groove is recognizable even without the guitar or lyrics, which is something not every drummer can achieve.

3. ‘Four Sticks’

Led Zeppelin IV contained eight songs, and Bonham sat out two-and-a-half. He doesn’t play on “Battle of Evermore” or “Going to California,” and he sits out half of “Stairway to Heaven.” The band made him work hard on the other five songs, including “Four Sticks.”

Like its LZ IV counterpart we just discussed” “Four Sticks” contained a time signature. Unlike the lead track, Bonham had no idea how to handle it. Jones criticized his rhythm counterpart for being completely lost, but Bonzo rose to the challenge.

As the story goes, after adding some liquid inspiration, Bonham returned to Headley Grange, picked up an extra pair of drumsticks, and nailed his rhythm part in two takes. Hence the name “Four Sticks.”

After Led Zeppelin struggled to record the song, they never played it live. Bonham was surely thankful not to face that challenge in a live setting, which would have only added to the grind during Zep’s lengthy concerts.

The Led Zeppelin songs the band struggled to record were outliers. The quartet tended to work quickly in the studio, even on their more complex albums (they recorded Presence in three weeks). Even when songs proved difficult to nail down, Zep met the obstacle head-on and created some of their most notable songs.

