Led Zeppelin: 4 Secret Tricks John Bonham Used to Create His Signature Drum Sound

Most classic rock fans consider Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham one of the best. He didn’t get the credit he deserved at the time, and he was a specific target for one of the musicians who hated the band, but hindsight tells us his playing was almost impeccable. Far from being a hard hitter, Bonham used four tricks to achieve his drum sound in Led Zeppelin.

John Bonham developed the tricks he used in Led Zeppelin as a self-taught drummer

Bonham never received formal drum lessons. He started banging away on items around the house as a child before graduating to a real kit. He played alongside other drummers, including a mentor who never thought he was good, and picked things along the way, but Bonham developed his own tricks to achieve his sound.

Bonzo sounded like Bonzo no matter what drum kit he sat behind. That was one of the traits that led Zep bassist John Paul Jones to praise Bonham’s drumming. It wasn’t about hitting hard — Bonham’s tricks made Led Zeppelin’s drummer one of the best ever.

1. Bonham’s positioning behind the kit

If it sounded like Bonham was about to put his hands through the drum heads with each beat, that’s because he was close enough to do so.

Bonham sat very low behind his kit. It was a nod to his jazz influences and a departure from how most rock drummers positioned themselves. Watch fellow forceful drummer Keith Moon of The Who (via YouTube) playing, and he’s sitting well above his snare. Meanwhile, Bonham sat so low that the snare was practically in his lap. His positioning was one of the little nuances that helped Bonham achieve his Led Zeppelin drum sound.

2. Bonzo tuned his drums

Drummers can tune their instruments just as guitarists and bassists do. Tightening or loosening the drum heads alters the sound. Bonham was one of the few drummers who utilized that ability to tune his instrument. And he was one of the only drummers who could do it himself, which set him apart from other rock drummers of his era.

3. Bonham’s grip was one of his secret tricks

Most drummers follow instinct and grip their sticks at the very bottom. One of the tricks Bonham employed was holding his sticks nearly halfway up. The instinctive grip makes for more of a pendulum swinging through the drum heads. Yet the drummer loses some of the momentum of the swing when the stick meets the head.

Bonham’s tighter grip further up the stick allowed for a more forceful thud on the drum heads instead of a lighter tap. Coupled with his low seat behind the kit, it was one of Bonham’s lesser-known tricks that helped him achieve a big drum sound with Led Zeppelin.

4. He used bigger drums

His grip, positioning, and tuning weren’t Bonham’s only drumming tricks. Learning that he used the largest drums possible is the one that most clearly comes through the speakers when you listen to Led Zeppelin.

Bonzo always opted for the biggest drums for his kit. The larger depth and circumference, combined with his other tricks, helped Bonham achieve a larger-than-life sound. He adopted Ludwig’s Vistalite acrylic drums when the company introduced them in the 1970s. Ludwig still sells a Zep kit with a 14×26-inch bass drum (larger than the standard 14×24), 10×14 mounted tom (versus 9×13), and a 16×18 floor tom (vs. 16×16).

Bonham’s vision for his drumming was to have his playing accompany the lead guitar, not play behind it. The way Led Zeppelin recorded and mixed their albums helped him make his vision a reality, but Bonham’s tricks of the trade played a big part in creating his signature sound.

