Leighton Helps Kimberly in ‘Sex Lives of College Girls,’ but Not Financially Like One Fan Suggested

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) desperately needs financial aid in the second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls. With the wealthy Leighton (Reneé Rapp) as her suite mate, one fan of the HBO Max series thinks she should have stepped up to help Kimberly with her financial woes. In season 2, episode 5, Leighton does show up for Kimberly, but not financially. Find out how she helps Kimberly stay enrolled at Essex and why it’s better than any financial assistance.

Reneé Rapp as Leighton in season 2 of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ | HBO Max

Kimberly needs a loan to remain a student at Essex College

In the first season of College Girls, Kimberly uses the tests Nico’s (Gavin Leatherwood) fraternity had copies of to cheat on her economics exam. Despite earning herself a passing grade, Kimberly’s guilt got the better of her. When she was honest about cheating, her scholarship was revoked.

To prevent her expulsion from Essex, Nico handed the tests over to the school board. In the end, this got Nico expelled instead.

Money remains an issue for Kimberly in season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls. After attempting to ask her parents to co-sign for a loan only to learn their family pet needs expensive surgery, Kimberly turns to other methods. She signs up for 23 and Me to see if she has any wealthy relatives; she asks a professor to co-sign a loan for her, which works until the professor’s husband makes sexual advances toward Kimberly.

Finally, Kimberly considers donating her eggs to a fertility clinic. The procedure will earn her a large sum of money and allow her to remain enrolled as a student at Essex.

‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ fan thinks Leighton should help Kimberly pay for school

As Kimberly’s wealthy roommate who seemingly spends money frivolously, one fan thinks Leighton should step up to help Kimberly with her financial woes. “Does anyone else think Leighton should ask her family to loan Kimberly tuition money interest-free?” they said on Reddit.

Most other Redditors disagreed with this fan, saying Kimberly’s predicament was entirely her fault. Plus, Leighton showed up for Kimberly in other ways in season 2, episode 5 — “Taking Shots.”

‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Episode 5: Leighton helps Kimberly

Leighton may not have been there financially for Kimberly, but she shows up for her suite mate in other ways in the episode “Taking Shots.”

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) also got some help from Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert) during her recovery | HBO Max

In season 2, episode 5, Kimberly needs help administering her hormone shots because she can’t stand to watch things go under her skin. As someone who has to look away whenever I’m given a shot, I felt this in my bones. Having helped her mom with her Botox shots before, Leighton offers her assistance. This one-time help turns into Leighton giving Kimberly all of her shots and showing up for her friend throughout the entire week.

Leighton showing up for Kimberly didn’t stop there. She also arranged for a car service to take Kimberly to and from her operation. On top of that, Leighton was by Kimberly’s side throughout the procedure. It may not be monetary help, but what Leighton did for Kimberly goes above and beyond helping her pay for school.

