For Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio more than lived up to his reputation in The Wolf of Wall Street. So much so that she experienced a phenomenon with DiCaprio that she never experienced with any other co-star.

Margot Robbie was too nervous about her ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ audition to worry about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Most new-comers might find it nerve-racking to work alongside megastar Leonardo DiCaprio. But when Robbie was first tapped to audition for Wolf of Wall Street, she didn’t have time to focus on her future co-star. All she honed in on was delivering a good audition.

“I was more nervous about my audition so I didn’t have time to worry about, ‘Oh I’m about to meet Leo and Marty.’ It was all so last minute that I didn’t have time to be nervous about the whole process. That was probably a good thing in hindsight,” she said in an interview with Grazia.

After getting the job, Robbie wasn’t only stunned by DiCaprio’s acting skills. But also by DiCaprio’s personality.

“He’s an incredible actor, everyone knows that, but he’s also a really awesome down to earth person so it was a really lovely experience. I was very fortunate,” she added.

Leonardo DiCaprio made Margot Robbie forget she was acting in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Some of Robbie’s personal time with DiCaprio included watching Youtube videos about endangered species. DiCaprio has always been an advocate of maintaining the health of the planet. Although the Suicide Squad star admired this side of DiCaprio, she wasn’t exactly thrilled watching those videos with the star.

“I was so bored,” she once told The Globe and Mail. “But he’s so passionate about it. He’s a really cool guy.”

When it came to getting back to work, Robbie confided that there were many times she was floored by DiCaprio’s performance. So much so that at times the actor forgot she was even in the movie.

“He’s honestly the most talented actor I’ve ever come across. I really don’t know how to explain it,” she added. “He’s so believable that I forget I’m acting when I act opposite him. I’ve never experienced that with anyone else.”

Likewise, DiCaprio has shared similar praise for Robbie. Back then, DiCaprio predicted Robbie’s future stardom based off her audition alone.

“On Wolf of Wall Street, seeing Margot come in and read that scene with me I just knew I was witnessing a dynamic presence in cinema that was about to be,” he once said said on The Sunday Project. “[Martin] Scorsese and myself were blown away by how much she gave back to the scene, fought back and we both immediately knew she was going to have an incredible career.”

Margot Robbie accidentally blinded Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Robbie once recalled a time where she temporarily blinded her co-star thanks to doing too many takes. The scene in question had Robbie repeatedly throwing a glass of water in DiCaprio’s face. But the Oscar-winner’s commitment to the scene seemed to have stopped him from telling Robbie about how the take was affecting him.

“It was like, and this is going to sound really bizarre, some how got up inside his eyelids and I was temporarily blinding him,” Robbie once said in an interview with LRM Online. “He didn’t tell me until like the fourth take. Every time he would be doing [hands hit the table] this and I was like God, he’s a good actor. And then by the 4th time he says you need to like throw it at my chin or something. I was like what’s wrong? He’s like I cannot see anything! I was like I’m so sorry, why didn’t you say anything!? Yea, we did that a lot of times. I felt really bad.”