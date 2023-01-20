Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Confirmed in Autopsy Report

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been confirmed, three months after the actor and comedian died in a car crash. Here’s what the coroner said and how some of Jordan’s Will & Grace co-stars reacted to the news of his death.

Leslie Jordan | Vivien Killilea/Stringer via Getty Images

Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in October 2022

On Oct. 24, 2022, comedian, actor, and musician Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles, California. He was 67 years old.

Jordan was driving a BMW and crashed into the side of a building at 9:30 am (per the Los Angeles Times). He was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s condition suggested the actor may have lost control before hitting the building, and it was unclear whether he died in the crash or from a medical emergency beforehand.

Mourning fans rushed to the crash sight, quickly creating a makeshift memorial after the BMW was removed.

Jordan was best known for his roles in the TV shows Will & Grace and American Horror Story, and for his charming social media presence.

Leslie Jordan, an actor, writer and singer best known for his roles in “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “Hearts Afire,” has died. He was 67. https://t.co/hnDbzTRGzJ pic.twitter.com/T6jezhS0vw — Variety (@Variety) October 24, 2022

Related Leslie Jordan Wanted to Be a Jockey Before He Became an Actor

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been revealed, 3 months after his tragic car crash

Three months after Leslie Jordan’s car crash, the actor’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, Jordan died from a “sudden cardiac dysfunction.” There was no evidence of a life-threatening injury. The coroner ruled the death was natural, citing arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor.

The actor’s ‘Will & Grace’ co-stars paid tribute to him on social media

Leslie Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. His co-stars paid tribute to the actor shortly after his death.

Debra Messing, who starred as Grace Adler, wrote on Instagram, “How can this be? Oh dear dear Leslie, the whole world has dimmed. The joy & delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift. I wish I had the words…. Fly with the angels, friend. And sing, sing, sing. [red heart emoji.”

And Megan Mullally, who played Karen Walker, shared a lengthy Instagram post in honor of the comedian. “my heart is breaking. i really can’t believe it,” she wrote. “leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i’m not sure it’s always applicable. there aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that.”

She went on to describe the last time she’d seen Jordan, which was just a month before his death. Mullally said he was “so relaxed and happy.”

“i felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling,” she concluded. “as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift! and so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you.”