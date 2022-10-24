Leslie Jordan stepped into Hollywood in the early ’80s, and since then he’s appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Jordan made a name for himself through his comedic work and even achieved viral fame later in life. Sadly, he died on Oct. 24, 2022. So, what was Leslie Jordan’s net worth at the time of his death? Here’s what to know.

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car accident

Leslie Jordan | Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic for Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

The beloved actor Leslie Jordan died in a car accident on Oct. 24, 2022, according to Page Six. He was 67 years old.

According to the report, Jordan was driving through Hollywood when he crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Currently, it’s believed that a medical emergency happened while he was driving, thus leading to the crash.

While many TV viewers would recognize Jordan on the small screen, he attained more fame during coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. He began posting daily videos of himself to Instagram. The videos contained his day-to-day life while in his Tennessee home and often included stories from show business or his childhood.

“For a while there, it was like, obsessive,” he said, according to NBC News. “And I thought, ‘This is ridiculous. Stop, stop, stop.′ You know, it almost became, ’If it doesn’t happen on Instagram, it didn’t happen.’ And I thought, ‘You’re 65, first of all. You’re not some teenage girl.’”

What was Leslie Jordan’s net worth at the time of his death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star died with a net worth of $1.5 million.

So, how did Jordan’s rise to fame happen? “I got on a bus in 1982 from the hills of Tennessee,” he told The Guardian. “I had $1,200 sewn into my underpants by my mother and I arrived in LA and found West Hollywood, which is where I currently live.” Since then, he’s made numerous TV and film appearances and had significant roles in American Horror Story and Will & Grace. His role in Will & Grace earned him an Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006

As of April 2021, he was filming a new sitcom titled Call Me Kat. The series was a U.S. remake of the British show, Miranda. He also found more fans via his book, How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.

He ventured into gospel music with Dolly Parton in 2021

Aside from acting and writing, Leslie Jordan’s net worth likely took another boost with his debut gospel album. The Guardian notes he put out the album, “Company’s Comin’,” which featured duets from heavy hitters like Dolly Parton, and Eddie Vedder.

During an interview with Esquire, the interviewer asked Jordan about his potential for winning a Grammy Award. “Oh, my God. Oh! A Grammy?” he said. “I don’t know. I’ll say a funny thing. The song that I did with Dolly Parton went back and forth quite a bit. She is an artist and she is a musician and she takes it so serious. There was this one note that I couldn’t hit. She said, ‘I had a lot of my family come in and do some of the background vocals.’ And I thought, ‘I didn’t know that. Oh, my God.'”

