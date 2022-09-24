Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Has an Instagram Account With Over 600,000 Followers, Including Gigi Hadid

Sports legends don’t happen overnight. They travel a long road of trials and tribulations, of honing skills, before winning major championships. Such is the case with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who boasts a reported $285 million net worth. But behind every successful celebrity is, apparently, a pet with a wildly popular social media account. Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe is an Instagram star.

Lewis Hamilton is a groundbreaking Formula 1 champion

In his early years, Lewis Hamilton developed a commitment to karting. But he finally began his Formula 1 career in 2007. From then until 2012, he raced with McLaren, becoming the first Black driver to race in that series. Hamilton went on to win his first title in 2008, again breaking barriers as the youngest Formula 1 World Champion.

In 2013, he began racing with Mercedes, where he has earned continued success. The racing star was even knighted in 2011 following a race that would have seen him secure a record eighth title. Only one of four Grand Prix drivers to receive a knighthood, Hamilton has gained such popularity that his fame has even extended to his dog’s presence on social media.

Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe boasts over a half-million Instagram followers

Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe in 2014 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hamilton got his bulldog, Roscoe, in 2013. And wherever the F1 champ goes, so does his dog, from the racing pits to the red carpet. Roscoe even has a wildly popular Instagram account. It boasts over 637,000 followers, including supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Looking at Roscoe’s bio, it’s easy to see why Hamilton’s fans — and dog lovers — can’t get enough of the adorable pooch:

“I’m a vegan bulldog that loves to travel, play ball and get attention from all the girls, especially when they rub my bum. I like frisbee and tennis.”

Rest in peace Coco ? pic.twitter.com/DGXB8BWiGH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 19, 2020

Hamilton also had another bulldog named Coco. Roscoe and Coco once shared the Instagram account, whose username is “roscoelovescoco.” However, Hamilton sadly announced on Twitter in 2020 that Coco died. But Roscoe is keeping the family’s online presence — and Coco’s memory — alive and well.

Hamilton’s impact extends beyond F1

Clearly, Lewis Hamilton’s success on the racing circuit has extended beyond his primary career. And he and Roscoe have no intention of slowing down. In fact, Hamilton is leaping into a new Hollywood project after turning down a role in Top Gun: Maverick. His next move? Helping Brad Pitt capture the thrill of Formula 1 in a new movie.

Hamilton is working with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski on an upcoming film set in the world of Formula 1. By the looks of it, the racing champ’s role will remain behind the scenes — although a cameo could happen — as Pitt will star in the still-untitled movie. But Hamilton has made cameos as himself in Cars 2 and Cars 3 and briefly appeared in Zoolander 2.

