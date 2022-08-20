Lewis Hamilton Is Working With Brad Pitt on an ‘Authentic’ Formula 1 Movie

Since becoming the first Black F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has been able to lend his voice to a film franchise, record music with a pop star, and found his own research group. Now, the British athlete is spearheading a Formula 1 movie with the help of Brad Pitt and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

Here’s what you need to know about the film, which Hamilton promises to be more authentic than other Hollywood sports scripts.

Lewis Hamilton has been competing in Formula 1 since 2007

Race winner Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton on the podium after the Formula One British Grand Prix motor race at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 18, 2021. | Lars Baron/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hamilton began his Formula 1 career in 2007. Until 2012, he raced with McLaren, becoming the first Black driver to race in the series. Hamilton even won his first title in 2008, becoming the youngest Formula One World Champion in history up to that point. And in 2013, he began racing with Mercedes, where his career has continued to impact the industry.

Alhough Hamilton isn’t an actor, he has dabbled in Hollywood from time to time. He made his film debut in 2011’s Cars 2, voicing a car that shares his name. He reprised that role six years later for Cars 3. And Hamilton made a cameo appearance in Zoolander 2. Now, the 37-year-old is seeking a new way to entertain Formula 1 fans via Hollywood.

Lewis Hamilton is working with Brad Pitt on a Formula 1 movie

Of course, Hamilton will continue to receive offers involving Hollywood. At the moment, he’s producing a Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt, who will star. Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski will direct the film. Hamilton doesn’t think he’ll appear in the movie at all, let alone in a major role.

Rather, his involvement is more aimed at ensuring the movie feels authentic to the Formula 1 experience. “To hear the B.S. that’s in the script because the Americans that are writing it are just getting newly accustomed to Formula 1,” he told Vanity Fair.

Although no release date or title has been revealed, the talent involved should make Pitt and Hamilton’s movie one to keep an eye out for. Before working with Kosinski on this project, the F1 athlete nearly participated in the bigges blockbuster hit of 2022. Unfortunately, he had to turn it down.

Lewis Hamilton rejected a role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and the biggest hit of Cruise’s career. Top Gun: Maverick earned $1.4 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, reports Box Office Mojo.

Since Hamilton had befriended Cruise during the latter’s filming of Edge of Tomorrow, he reached out about the possibility of being involved in the sequel to Top Gun, a film Hamilton always held in high regard.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him,'” Hamilton told Vanity Fair. “I said, ‘I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.'”

Cruise offered him a role as one of the fighter pilots in the movie, but because filming conflicted with the Formula 1 season, Hamilton had to step away. “I’m a perfectionist. There just wasn’t time. [It was] the most upsetting call that I think I’ve ever had [to make].”

