Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne were once known for being very close friends and collaborators. So much so that some speculated whether or not the two were ever an item.

However, despite their bond, the hip-hop superstar couldn’t quite bring himself to be intimate with Minaj even in a fictional setting.

Nicki Minaj couldn’t imagine what her career would’ve been like without Lil’ Wayne

Minaj signed with Lil’ Wayne’s Young Money record label in 2009. Since then, she’s become one of the most successful rap artists in the business with several hit records under her belt. Wayne gave Minaj advice that proved instrumental to Minaj’s success in the industry.

“Before I met Wayne, the person that was spearheading my career was the one person who always told me, ‘Don’t be too playful, don’t be too kooky and weird… no one’s gonna feel that, nobody wants to hear that.’ So I stifled a lot of that early on, and then once that we parted ways, I was like, ‘Guess what, I’m gonna just be me,'” she once said on Interview Magazine.

Wayne’s support was so appreciated by the “Super Freaky Girl” singer that she couldn’t even imagine her career without him. Nor did she want to.

“I credit him with a lot of what I do. Prior to him, no one relevant in hip-hop really gave me that support. I feel like I’m still intertwined with him creatively,” she said.

Nicki Minaj once refused to touch Nicki Minaj in the music video for ‘High School’

Wayne and the record-breaking female rapper have come together for several hit records. “No Frauds” and “Good Form” are just a few of the many songs the artists have collaborated on. In 2013, they joined forces again for the record “High School.” A music video was later created based on the song which told the story of Minaj having a fictional affair with Wayne.

But there was a slight issue when it came time for Wayne to be intimate with Minaj in the Benny Boom-directed video.

“He refused to touch me,” Minaj once said in an interview with MTV News. “He’s so respectful, he refused to touch me, and then I was like, ‘Wayne,’ I was like, ‘You could do this.’ But he was acting scared, like, ‘Yo, Nick, this is my dream. I’m gonna be a man after this video.’ He was just being crazy,” Minaj said. “But if I didn’t tell him ‘Yes, you can do this’ or ‘touch this,’ he refused to do it, like he’s a southern gentlemen, which people don’t realize.”

Still, however, Wayne insisted that he and Minaj kiss for the music video to add more authenticity. But it was a gesture Minaj wasn’t too sure about.

“Wayne said we had to kiss for the video. He was like, one thing that’s going to sell it is if we really kiss. I’m like, ehh,” she recalled.

Despite how close they are, both Wayne and Minaj have asserted that their friendship has been strictly platonic. In fact, Minaj sees the multi-platinum artist as more of a sibling.

“Not only is he my boss, but he’s also like my brother,” Minaj said.

Contact Music once recalled that Minaj and Wayne also denied they’d ever slept with each other on the Minaj song “Only.”

