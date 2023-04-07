Why Lindsay Lohan Asked a Film Crew to Strip Down to Their Underwear

Despite Lindsay Lohan’s talents, her career has certainly seen its share of ups and downs, from critically praised and panned films to highly publicized feuds with relatives. But with her recent re-emergence on the silver screen, it’s worth taking a second look at her career to date. One of her more notable movies, The Canyons, was panned for its plot but praised for her performance. It also involved Lohan making an interesting request of the crew.

A look back at Lindsay Lohan’s career

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show. I Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Being a kid is hard enough. But being a child star in Hollywood is a gauntlet. Some don’t survive, and many come out worse for the wear. And while Lindsay Lohan is still an active actor in adulthood, she certainly has her fair share of scars.

Beginning with a regular role on the soap opera Another World at the age of 10, Lohan quickly landed several film roles, starting with 1998’s The Parent Trap. But later roles like 2004’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls, respectively, when she was just 18, cemented her teen idol status. That year and the following, she also released two music albums that sold quite well, further establishing her as entertainment’s Next Big Thing.

Unfortunately, by 2006, she began to appear frequently in the tabloids for excessive drinking (and related court appearances), rehab stints, erratic on-set behavior, and feuds with her parents, both of whom have publicly discussed their own addiction issues. As the paparazzi noted her troubles with increasing fervor, she both began to lose roles and only land ones in fairly poor productions. Her output from 2006 to 2011 was scattershot a best. But despite the tumultuous period and multiple rehab stints, she stuck with acting and attempted to rebuild her career in late 2012.

Lindsay Lohan and the ‘The Canyons’

While Lohan’s efforts during this period did not come close to matching her early success, she did turn in some noteworthy performances. One of these was in the otherwise forgettable film The Canyons, which was released in August 2013. The screenplay was written by Bret Easton Ellis, the author perhaps best known for American Psycho. The film also features adult film star James Deen and director Gus Van Sant in acting roles.

The film, which saw a limited release, is an exotic thriller with a fairly convoluted plot. And to read the reviews, it’s not worth sorting through. It was made for very little money and only netted Lohan $7,000. Some may be attracted by the erotic scenes, which are enhanced in the unrated Director’s Cut. Indeed, The Canyons is also known for an infamous Lohan topless scene.

The Canyons wasn’t the first time Lohan went topless, as she had previously posed for Playboy. However, as per The Huffington Post, she was nervous about filming the scene. So she asked film crew members to strip down to their boxers while filming. They were understandably hesitant at first but eventually complied. And when they did so, Lohan’s nerves calmed enough to film the scene successfully.

The actor is ready for a comeback

SEC Charges Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Akon In Crypto Promotion Scheme https://t.co/LSv5p3vY0O pic.twitter.com/x0mchqoRpi — Forbes (@Forbes) March 22, 2023

Despite being one of the only bright spots in the film, The Canyons did not mark a return to form for the troubled actress. Nor did a 2013 eponymously titled documentary series chronicling her efforts to rebuild her career. Sporadic appearances on talk shows, reality shows, and even a stage play followed over the next eight years. But while she no longer appeared in the tabloids for substance abuse, she did not consistently perform in a single medium during this period.

That’s begun to change in recent years with the announcement of a Netflix two-movie partnership. The first film, a rom-com called Falling for Christmas, was released in late 2022. Another rom-com, Irish Wish, is slated for a 2023 release. These films mark her first return to the medium in over a decade and could be the start of more.

Of course, there may be another hiatus — for a good reason. Lohan married financial professional Bader Shammas in 2022 and announced in mid-March 2023 that she was expecting her first child. Lohan may take another hiatus from Hollywood to raise her child and possibly have more. But at just 36 years old, she certainly has time to return to the screen if she wants.