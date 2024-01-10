Lindsay Lohan reunited with 'Mean Girls' writer Tina Fey at the premiere of the new 'Mean Girls' movie musical on Jan. 8.

So fetch! Lindsay Lohan made a surprise red carpet appearance at the premiere of the Mean Girls movie musical in New York City on Jan. 8.

The actor, who played the awkward new girl in school Cady Heron in the original 2004 movie, stunned in a sleek black gown as she posed with the stars of the new film, including Angourie Rice (who portrays Cady), Reneé Rapp (Regina George), and Christopher Briney (Aaron Samuels).

The new Mean Girls is an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the original movie. It opens in theaters on Jan. 12.

Lindsay Lohan | Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Lohan, 37, donned a long-sleeved black dress by Alexandre Vauthier for the event. The actor paired the dress – which also had a daring slit up the middle – with black, ankle-strap heels and dangly silver earrings.

Lindsay Lohan | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lohan waved to fans outside of the AMC Lincoln Square on Monday. Her elegant gown featured cut-outs at the waist and a crystal belt.

Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan | John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The original Mean Girls star posed for a photo with Rice, who made a statement in a striking pink Cucculelli Shaheen gown with a plunging neckline.

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lohan also reunited with Mean Girls writer and star Tina Fey, who wore a long-sleeved polka dot dress by Versace. Fey reprises her role as Mrs. Norbury in the new movie.

(L-R) Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice, and Bebe Wood | John Lamparski/WireImage

Lohan was all smiles as paused for a pic with the Mean Girls cast, including Rapp, whose pink Christian Soriano corset dress nodded to the dress the Regina George character wore to the Spring Fling dance in the 2004 movie.

Just a few months ago, Lohan reunited with two of her Mean Girls co-stars for a nostalgic Walmart ad. “At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink,” Lohan says in the 2-minute commercial, which also features Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Daniel Franzese. “But now, we shop Walmart Black Friday deals.”

Lohan, whose personal trouble led her to step away from acting for a time, has recently returned to the spotlight. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas. In 2023, she and her husband Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child, a boy named Luai.

