Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ ‘Harry Potter’ Sketch Brought Fans Back to ‘The Parent Trap’

Actor and singer Lindsay Lohan tried her hand at hosting Saturday Night Live on four separate occasions between 2004-2012. She starred in some sketches on the late-night comedy show, but they didn’t all stand up on their own. Some of Lohan’s fans looked back on her Saturday Night Live sketch on Harry Potter, where they got major nostalgic vibes from back when she starred in The Parent Trap.

Lindsay Lohan remains iconic for ‘The Parent Trap’

Lindsay Lohan | Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Long before Lohan took the Saturday Night Live stage, she started her acting career on a soap opera called Another World. She was only 10 years old at the time, but she would get her major breakout role in a movie with Walt Disney Pictures called 1998’s The Parent Trap. The film is a remake of a 1961 movie and an adaptation of Erich Kästner’s German novel Lisa and Lottie.

The plot follows identical twin sisters named Annie and Hallie (Lohan), who got separated at birth. Their respective parents raised them separately until they meet for the first time during summer camp. Annie and Hallie put together a plan to bring their parents back together.

The Parent Trap was a box office hit and launched Lohan’s career, allowing her to make other movies, such as Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

‘Saturday Night Live’ host Lindsay Lohan starred in a ‘Harry Potter’ sketch that made fans think of ‘The Parent Trap’

Lohan landed her first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on May 1, 2004, where she starred in a parody sketch on Harry Potter. It’s set at Hogwarts, where familiar characters return from their summer break. However, the boys realize that Hermoine (Lohan) had a growth spurt over the course of the last few months. Voldemort is on the loose and she wants to get to the bottom of it, but the boys are more focused on her body. She ultimately tires of it all and returns to her chambers to take a bath.

Lohan remained committed to bringing a British accent to the Saturday Night Live sketch, although not all of the cast members stuck with it. The fans in the video’s YouTube comments brought up the fact that the accent “is bringing back The Parent Trap memories.” Others pointed out that they thought that it was “on point,” which was likely due to her using it in the film itself.

Her fans have mixed reactions to ‘Harry Potter’ sketch

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Marilyn Monroe ‘Blonde’ Sketch Was so Funny, Heidi Gardner Couldn’t Keep a Straight Face

The reactions to Lohan on Saturday Night Live in the Harry Potter sketch vary greatly. Many of them pointed out how the show exploited her body in such an obvious way. This would never make it onto television in modern times. Some Harry Potter fans were simply bothered by the fact that Snape appears in the Gryffindor common room.

Meanwhile, other Lohan fans absolutely loved the sketch, calling it one of their favorites of all time. In addition to the British accent, they thought her delivery was hilarious. This especially held true when she read directly from the teleprompter without even trying to hide it.