Lip Reader Reveals What Prince William and Kate Middleton Talked to Other Royals About at the Crown Prince of Jordan’s Wedding

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were among the 4,000 guests to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif.

For the affair, the princess wore a dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. She and William were greeted warmly by the groom’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, when they arrived at the Zahran Palace. Now, a lip reader is revealing what the couples appeared to be talking about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton traveling in a vehicle to attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace | Karwai Tang/WireImage

What William and Kate said to King Abdullah II and Queen Rania when they arrived

Upon arrival, William bowed to King Abdullah and shook his hand while Kate hugged and curstied to both the king and queen, before they began catching up. The last time they saw each other was on May 6 at King Charles’ coronation.

According to a lip reader for the Daily Mail, after William and the monarch shook hands the king said: “Hello, how are you feeling?” And the queen told the prince: “So good to see you again.”

The Prince of Wales then replied: “Thank you, you’re very kind it was wonderful thank you. Yes its mad, I know! They are lovely, yes they are.'” It’s not clear what exactly William was referring to.

The lip reader also decoded Queen Rania saying to the prince: “They were so good,” which is thought to be in reference to how the Wales’ children behaved during the coronation.

Kate then appeared to tell the queen: “There’s so much going on.” To which she responded: “Yes there is so much. I am looking forward to going on vacation after this.”

They concluded their conversation when Kate said: “See you at the reception,” before the queen replied: “Thank you so much we will see you later.”

Other British royals who attended the wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales were the only British royals to attend the wedding. William’s cousin Princess Beatrice was also there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice donned a pale blue floral lace dress with a black belt and accessorized the look with a tiara belonging to her mother, Sarah Ferguson. Mozzi meanwhile wore a navy single-breasted suit with a cornflower blue tie.

Other high-profile guests at the wedding included U.S. first lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, as well as several other foreign aristocrats and dignitaries from around the world. And many royal fans believe they spotted Kate’s mom and sister, Carole and Pippa Middleton, at the wedding too.

For those who live-streamed the event, they are convinced they saw Carole, Pippa, and Pippa’s husband, James Matthews, in the forefront of a shot during the evening reception. The women were sporting blue gowns. But whether it actually was Kate’s mother and sibling has not been confirmed at this time.

The Middleton family lived in Jordan for two years when Kate was a child.