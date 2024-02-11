A lip-reading expert has decoded what the Prince and Princess of Wales said during a heartbreaking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death.

Fans all over the world mourned with the royal family the day Queen Elizabeth II died. Tributes poured in from across the globe for the woman who had a 70-year reign. The late monarch’s family paid tribute to her again on the first anniversary of her death.

That day Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) attended a somber service to remember the queen. And many fans noticed that the Prince of Wales looked as if he was trying hard to hold back tears inside the catherdral. Now, a lip reader is revealing what he and his wife said about the late queen during the memorial service.

Prince William was emotional during the service

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit St. David’s Cathedral in Wales to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II | TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The special tribute to Queen Elizabeth was held at St. David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

There the prince and princess met the Very Revd Dr. Sarah Rowland Jones who told the congregation: “It is particularly poignant to welcome you here, Your Royal Highnesses, on Accession Day, the first anniversary of the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She came here four times: the only monarch to sit in the Sovereign’s stall, the seat of a Chapter member which came into the possession of the Crown at the Reformation. Today countless numbers will be remembering her with both sadness and with great affection, giving thanks again for her long life of dedicated service — as we do here.”

There were a few moments during the service when Prince William looked as if he was about to shed tears as his grandmother was remembered. The prince then stood by his wife’s side as she placed a bouquet of white flowers in front of a portrait of the queen. The princess then curtsied to the photograph while William could barely mask the sadness on his face at that moment. Some fans are convinced there was a tear or two in his eyes as he looked at the picture.

Lip reader uncovered what William and Kate said when they left the cathedral

Kate Middleton and Prince William inside St. David’s Cathedral looking at a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II | TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Outside the cathedral, the prince and princess met Patricia Maquli Porter OBE, a local flying instructor, who met Queen Elizabeth and shared that she had fond memories of the late monarch. Kate responded by saying: “We all have wonderful memories of her. We have to hold on to them, cherish them.”

Professional lip reader Jacqui Press decoded the rest of their conversation when they signed the visitor’s book.

She told the Daily Mail as they approached the book, a staff member commented on the beautiful handwriting to which the princess replied: “Yes, indeed. It’s wonderful to see what they were thinking about at that time.”

According to Press, when the prince pointed to a specific section he said: “Some great memories of the queen.”

The lip-reading expert then observed Kate smile and exclaim that she “had to be conscious” when signing her name.