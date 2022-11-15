Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony

Less than two months after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the world watched as the royal family gathered again for a somber event. This time it was for the Remembrance Day service in London.

King Charles III led the commemorations as his wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) and his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) stood and watched from a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph. Viewers who watched the service closely noticed that Kate whispered something to Camilla just before they walked off the balcony together and were wondering what she said. Now, a lip-reading expert is revealing what that was. Here’s more on that as well as the answer to another burning question: Where in the world was Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex?

King Charles leads remembrance for first time as monarch

On Nov. 13, King Charles led the event by laying a wreath at The Cenotaph war memorial following a two-minute silence.

This isn’t the first time Charles led the nation in remembrance, however, it is the first time he has done so since becoming king. His late mother only missed the service seven times during her entire reign. Charles’ oldest son, the new Prince of Wales, was on hand as well to lay a wreath.

A wreath was also laid on the new queen consort’s behalf as she watched from the balcony with Prince William’s wife.

The 5 words Kate said to Camilla to show her leadership

After the moment of silence, Kate could be seen saying a few words to Camilla and many have wondered just what the princess was said.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman believes he knows what Kate said after looking at the footage and told the Mirror that Kate said to Camilla: “Shall we go in now?” before the queen consort nodded and both women left the balcony.

According to Freeman, the princess’s decision to leave at that time and make sure she politely asked her stepmother-in-law shows Kate’s “confidence” as she was “happy to lead them away” when appropriate.

Where was Sophie during the service?

Fan also had questions about the Countess of Wessex since she is usually standing on the balcony alongside other female senior royals. When Sophie wasn’t seen with the princess and queen consort, several royal watchers took to social media asking if she attended the service and where she was.

Turns out the countess was at the event with the rest of the family. As the Mirror noted, she was just standing on a different balcony this year and watched the service alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Sophie’s husband, the Earl of Wessex, and the late queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, were present during the service as well.