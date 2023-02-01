Who Did Lisa Loring Play on ‘As the World Turns’?

TV fans are mourning the death of The Addams Family star Lisa Loring. The actor, best known as Wednesday Addams, died on Jan. 28, 2023, at 64. Many fans may not know Loring was also a soap opera actor, appearing on the CBS drama As the World Turns.

The Addams Family and As the World Turns star Lisa Loring I Bobby Bank/Getty Images

‘The Addams Family’ star Lisa Loring went on to star in ‘As the World Turns’

Loring rose to fame as a child star thanks to her role on The Addams Family. After the show’s cancellation in 1966, Loring continued to pursue acting. Yet, like many child stars, she had trouble finding success.

In 1980, Loring went from primetime to daytime TV when she was cast on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns. According to Soap Hub, Loring played Cricket Montgomery. Cricket is the daughter of Lyla Crawford (Anne Sward) and Bart Montgomery (James Raymond). She’s also the younger sister of Margo Hughes (Ellen Dolan) and Craig Montgomery (Jon Lindstrom).

Cricket is a spitfire who rebels against her mother after they move to Oakdale. The young woman often landed in trouble, including lying about her son Billy’s paternity. Cricket had ups and downs in her love life, but she found happiness with Ernie Ross (Marshall Watson). The couple marries and moves to California wth their daughter Suzie and Cricket’s son Billy.

After Cricket’s departure in 1983, the character isn’t seen again. However, she is later mentioned in 2008 when Margo receives a call from her sister.

Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams

Loring gained new legions of fans with her brief run on As the World Turns. Yet, to many, she’ll always be known as Wednesday on The Addams Family. Loring was six-years-old when the show premiered in September 1964.

A young Loring stole the show as Gomez and Morticia Addams’ (John Aston and Carolyn Jones) daughter. The actor won over viewers with her adorable personality and straight-faced expressions. Although Wednesday was a cutie, she shared her family’s love of all things macabre.

She and her brother Pugsley Addams (Ken Weatherwax) often played in the swamp or with Uncle Fester’s (Jackie Coogan) dynamite. Wednesday wasn’t like most girls, as she preferred to play with headless dolls and spiders. Whether she was causing destruction or teaching Lurch (Ted Cassidy) to dance, Wednesday stole the show.

Loved ones pay tribute to the actor

Loring died on Jan. 28, 2023, from a massive stroke. The actor’s friend Laurie Jacobson released a statement on Facebook confirming her death. “She had been on life support for three days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it, and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Loring took over the grim role of Wednesday Addams when she was just 6 years old, three years after her child modeling career began.https://t.co/vXVp57JRG3 — MeTV (@MeTV) January 31, 2023

The actor is survived by her two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne, and two grandchildren. Fans are joining Loring’s loved ones in mourning the death of the beloved star. Whether she was known as Wednesday, her soap opera work, or another role, Loring adored her fans.

” “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters n Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” the actor’s agent Chris Carbaugh said in a statement. “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world.”