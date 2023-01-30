Who Were Lisa Loring’s Husbands? How Many Kids Did She Have?

Lisa Loring is known for her pivotal role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. Sadly, Loring died in January 2023, but she left an unforgettable legacy that fans of the infamous macabre family will remember for years to come. So, who were Lisa Loring’s husbands? And how many kids did she have? Here’s what to know.

‘The Addams Family’ actor died at 64 years old

Lisa Loring | Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Lisa Loring is well-known as Wednesday Addams from the original Addams Family sitcom. Before her iconic role, she was born as Lisa Ann DeCinces. The actor started modeling at age 3 and took on her role as Wednesday at age 6.

According to CNN, Loring’s friend Laurie Jacobson posted to Facebook that Loring died after she “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”

“She had been on life support for three days,” Jacobson wrote. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Lisa Loring did not have a husband at the time of her death, and her kids and grandkids survive her.

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s comedy horror Netflix TV series, Wednesday. “I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams,” Ortega said of her role as the iconic character. “I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does.”

Who were Lisa Loring’s husbands?

So, who were Lisa Loring’s husbands? According to Opoyi, Loring was married four times.

Loring’s first marriage was to Farrell Foumberg. She married Foumberg at just 15 years old in 1973, and they were divorced in 1974.

Next, Loring married Doug Stevenson in 1981 and divorced him in 1983. Stevenson worked on the soap opera Search for Tomorrow.

Loring’s third marriage was to Jerry Butler. Butler was known for his involvement in pornography, and he also won Nathan’s July 4th hot dog eating championship in 1980. They met on the set of Traci’s Big Trick, an adult film that Loring assisted on as a makeup artist and uncredited writer. Butler and Loring had their wedding in 1987 and met that same year.

Loring and Butler’s marriage ended in 1992, and it seems Butler’s continued participation in the porn industry influenced their divorce. He admitted he felt “addicted to the lifestyle” and that it negatively affected his marriage. Overall, he took part in over 500 adult films.

Finally, Loring married Graham Rich in 2003. They officially divorced in 2014 after initially separating in 2008.

How many kids did Lisa Loring have?

Rest in Peace Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams.



The original Wednesday dance with Ted Cassidy from the 1964 episode, Lurch Learns to Dance. pic.twitter.com/ri3wTorYUo — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 30, 2023

Lisa Loring had two daughters — Vanessa Foumberg and Marianne Stevenson. Loring had Vanessa with her first husband, Farrell Foumberg. She then went on to have her second daughter with her second husband, Doug Stevenson.

According to Opoyi, Vanessa was born in 1973 and is 50 years old in 2023, and Vanessa was born in 1984, making her 39.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Vanessa told Variety regarding her mother’s death.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Vanessa told Variety regarding her mother's death.