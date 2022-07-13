Lisa Marie Presley Says She Is ‘Connected Eternally’ to Late Son Benjamin on the second anniversary of his death

Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie, revealed how she is “connected eternally” to her late son Benjamin. She posted a touching photo commemorating a moment the two shared that linked them together in a unique manner on the second anniversary of Benjamin’s death.

Lisa Marie Presley and her son Benjamin Keough | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley is a mother to four children

During her marriage to musician Danny Keough, she gave birth to two children. Daughter Riley arrived in May 1989. The couple welcomed son Benjamin to their family in Oct. 1992.

She welcomed twins Finley and Harper with husband Michael Lockwood in 2008.

Presley had no children during her second marriage to Michael Jackson and third to Nicolas Cage.

Presley wrote she is ‘connected eternally’ to her late son Ben

Presley shared a photo taken after the two commemorated their relationship in a modern way to honor the second anniversary of her son’s death.

Presley shared with Instagram a photograph of their feet, each adorned with a Celtic eternity knot.

She shared a heartbreaking message regarding the permanent markings in the comments section of her post.

“Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond,” Presley wrote.

Ben Keough died in Calabasas, CA, on July 12, 2000, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as reported by TMZ.

Presley returned to Instagram ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler.

While the film was the primary topic of her posts, her first words were about the enormity of her grief after her son’s death.

“Hello everyone, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she explained.

“Navigating through this hideous grief that destroyed and shattered my heart and soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other three children gets my time and attention anymore.”

Elvis’ girlfriend, Linda Thompson, consoled Lisa Marie Presley in the post’s comments

Linda Thompson and Elvis Presley | Jim James /PA Images via Getty Images

Linda Thompson, Elvis Presley’s girlfriend of four years, was one of the first to share her condolences to Presley on the heels of her heartbreaking post.

“Your beautiful baby boy is only one heartbeat…one breath away…& eternally in your heart & soul. I am always sending you love,” said Thompson, followed by prayer hands and a blue heart emoji.

Presley’s fans also sent their well-wishes during this difficult time for the entertainer.

“You guys will be forever bonded. Sending so much love to you and the family,” penned a follower.

“Love you, Lisa! been thinking of you and the family all day today! Ben will never be forgotten,” wrote a second fan.

“My heart is forever with you and your family. May he be resting easy with his Grandpa,” shared a third Instagram user.

