Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley had one child together — and that’s Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie was the heir to Graceland and had her own bustling career. She was also known for her many relationships and marriages throughout her lifetime. So, was Lisa Marie Presley married when she died on Jan. 12, 2023? Here’s what to know.

Was Lisa Marie Presley married when she died in January 2023?

Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, leaves a legacy behind her. CNN reports she died on Jan. 12, 2023, after going into cardiac arrest. Her famous mother, Priscilla Presley, posted a tribute after news of her death broke.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us,” Priscilla stated. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa’s mother and three kids, who include Riley Keogh, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, survive her. So, was Lisa Marie Presley married when she died? It seems she wasn’t, as she only officially finalized her divorce from her husband, Michael Lockwood, in 2021. It appears Lisa was single when she died.

How many times has Lisa Marie Presley been married?

While Lisa Marie Presley wasn’t married at the time of her death, she married four times in her lifetime.

Us Weekly reports that she married Danny Keogh in 1988 and divorced him in 1994. Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson in 1994, and they divorced just 20 months later in 1996. She tied the knot with actor Nicolas Cage in 2002 and divorced him in 2004. Finally, she married Michael Lockwood in 2006. Their marriage lasted 10 years before they filed for divorce in 2016 and finalized the split in 2021.

Lisa Marie learned a lot from her various marriages. She recalled to ABC News that her mother hated when she dated Jackson. “‘Oh, you don’t like him? Good. He’s going to be my husband,'” Lisa Marie recalled. “It was terrible.” She then explained that their divorce got “pretty ugly at the end,” though she didn’t want to discuss it further.

Her marriage to Cage also went sideways. “I like when someone’s shaking it up, when they’re different,” she told ABC News. “I don’t know why. I’ll never know why. But it’s just what I get attracted to.”

The couple notoriously flung her $65,000 engagement ring into the ocean during a fight and had divers try to recover it. Eventually, Cage filed for divorce. “The most upsetting thing was when he called to say he was sorry, wish he hadn’t done it, things like that,” Lisa Marie said.

She and Michael Lockwood, her last husband, divorced 5 years after their initial separation

Lisa Marie Presley’s final marriage was to Michael Lockwood. She and her husband were married for 10 years before divorce filings occurred. And it took several more years for the divorce to get finalized. People reports the couple officially filed in 2016, and the judges granted a dissolution of the marriage in 2021.

Lisa Marie’s final divorce was messy because of the couple’s young twins. Lockwood and Lisa Marie notoriously fought over custody and visitation rights. It was reported that the couple had joint custody, but Lisa Marie had physical custody while Lockwood only had supervised visits with the twins three times per week. Lockwood tried to take away Lisa Marie’s custody of the kids and said in his filing that he worried she would have a drug relapse after the death of her son, Benjamin Keogh.

In 2003, Lisa Marie said it best when speaking to ABC News. “It doesn’t take much for me to be a perfect day,” she said. “As long as there’s not divorce involved in it. I’m fine.”

