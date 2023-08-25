After Lisa Marie Presley’s death in 2023, rumors swirled that Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough were squabbling over the Elvis Presley estate. In spite of the rumors, both Presley and Keough have denied that there is any love lost between them. Presley said that any coverage that claimed otherwise was patently false.

Priscilla Presley said she and Riley Keough were not on bad terms after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Though Presley and Elvis divorced in 1973, four years before his death, she became the co-executor of his estate. With her help, the Elvis Presley estate grew incredibly profitable, bolstered by licensing deals and a museum at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis’ sole heir and, in 2016, she replaced Priscilla and Barry Siegel as co-trustees with Keough and her brother Benjamin. Priscilla was not aware of the change and filed a petition questioning the authenticity of her daughter’s will following her death.

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The move led some to question whether or not there was tension between Presley and Keough. Presley firmly denied this.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” Presley told The Hollywood Reporter. “Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.”

Presley added that she resented the rumors about her relationship with her granddaughter.

“This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing,” she said. “In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

Riley Keough spoke about the settlement

In a separate interview, Keough also addressed the conflict after Lisa Marie’s death. While she denied being in an outright feud with her grandmother, she hinted at complications regarding the settlement.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives,” she told Vanity Fair. “Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out, and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

Still, she was confident this would not have a lasting impact on her relationship with Presley.

“Things with Grandma will be happy,” she said. “They’ve never not been happy.”

Priscilla Presley spoke about the final time she saw Lisa Marie Presley

Amid the chaos over the estate and feud rumors, Presley dealt with the devastating loss of her daughter.

“I still can’t believe it,” she said. “I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival

They saw each other for the last time shortly before Lisa Marie’s death to celebrate Austin Butler’s Golden Globe win for playing Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

“I did know there was something not right,” Priscilla said. “We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs. I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’… It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”