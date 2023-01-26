Lisa Marie Presley’s Second Engagement Ring From Nicolas Cage Sold For WAY More Than It Is Really Worth

Lisa Marie Presley married Nicolas Cage in Hawaii on August 10, 2002. But during the ceremony, the diamond engagement ring that she had on her finger wasn’t the first one that Cage had given her. Why did the actor give Presley a second engagement ring?

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley | L. Busacca/WireImage

Lisa Marie’s second engagement ring features a massive center stone in a Bulgari setting

Presley actually lost the first engagement ring that Cage gave her. But just days before their wedding, he replaced it with a bigger and brighter diamond to symbolize the brilliance of his love and devotion.

“Lisa Marie Presley’s second engagement ring from Nicolas Cage features a 10.44 carat, natural, fancy light yellow, cut-cornered rectangular modified brilliant diamond,” says diamond expert Maxwell Stone.

“Associated with joy and happiness, yellow diamonds are a symbol of love and commitment. The stone is also said to increase inner strength and ward off negative energy.”

The ring’s huge center stone is cradled in a 14-karat yellow gold Bulgari setting with two triangular-shaped shoulder stones that have a total weight of approximately 2.90 carats.

Presley’s second ring from Nicolas Cage sold for way less than it is really worth

Cage and Presley’s marriage only lasted four months, and they were officially divorced in 2003. Fast forward to October 2016, and Presley’s second engagement ring from Cage was sold in an auction at Graceland for $80,000.

According to the fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone, whoever bought that ring at auction made a fantastic investment. According to their estimates, the ring is worth 25x more than what the person paid for it.

“I’d estimate the impressive ring to be worth $2 million, which is $1,920,000 more than it sold for at auction in 2016,” Stone said.

Lisa Marie Presley’s first engagement ring went overboard

According to Crisscut Magazine, after Cage popped the question and gave Presley her first engagement ring, the couple went for a cruise on his yacht.

The details at this point get a bit fuzzy — and they’ve been debated for years. But at some point, there were some “onboard storms” that caused Presley’s engagement ring to make its way overboard.

“The sparkling diamond is actually Lisa Marie’s second engagement ring from Nicolas – the actor had to replace the first after it found its way overboard during a yacht trip, shortly before the couple’s wedding,” Stone says.

Cage brought in a group of divers immediately to try to find the jewelry, but they didn’t have any luck. At the time, the press claimed that the couple was having an argument when the ring went overboard. But those who were actually there have kept the details secret, and the truth about the ring remains a mystery.

When Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54, her former husband mourned the “devastating” loss. Per Us Weekly, Cage said that Presley had “the greatest laugh of anyone” he’s ever met, and she “lit up every room.” The actor also admitted he was heartbroken, but found some solace believing that she is now reunited with her son, Benjamin.