Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Apologies Aren’t Worth Much

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss of Vanderpump Rules are in hot water after fans discovered Tom had cheated on his long-time partner, Ariana Madix, with Raquel. Although both Tom and Raquel did apologize for this, Lisa Vanderpump does not think their apologies are adequate.

What Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss said in their apology statements

On March 4, Tom released a statement on Instagram asking fans to not take their anger out on his businesses and his close friend/business partner, Tom Schwartz.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation,” he said. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions.”

Tom added, “Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

A few days later, Tom posted a public apology to Ariana

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” he wrote. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Raquel has also shared a statement in response to the scandal. Like Tom, she apologized to Ariana and other people affected by her actions. She also shared she is working on her own mental health issues.

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health,” she said. “I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Lisa Vanderpump thinks Tom and Raquel’s apologies are not worth much

Lisa Vanderpump visits “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 13, 2017 in Universal City, California. | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump shared her thoughts on Tom and Raquel’s public apologies.

“I don’t think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on. I really don’t,” the restaurant mogul said. She continued, “I want to see true contrition. And I hope that when the reunion comes, we actually all sit down and we can have a better understanding of how this happened, why this happened, and when this happened.”

How Ariana Madix learned of the affair

As the scandal plays out, fans and cast members have rallied around Ariana, who was with Tom for nine years. While Ariana has not revealed how she found out about the affair, Kristen Doute did share what allegedly happened.

On her podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, Kristen explained that she and Ariana were at TomTom one night when Tom and his band were playing. At some point, Ariana got a hold of Tom’s phone and decided to look through it.

“Ariana did have his phone, and she told me she just had this gut intuition to look at it,” Kristen explained. “So she went into his photos, and he had screen recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.”