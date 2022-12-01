Listen to Nas and 21 Savage’s New Song, ‘One Mic, One Gun’

Nas and 21 Savage are both skilled rappers with several hit songs under their belt. In their latest effort, the two emcees team up for the new collab “One Mic, One Gun.”

Nas and 21 Savage | Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Nas and 21 Savage released ‘One Mic, One Gun’

“One Mic, One Gun” comes hot on the heels of new album releases by both Nas and 21 Savage. The two emcees still found time to link up and record a song together, as they rap about their respected status and bask in their accomplishments. Fans praised the two rappers for their delivery of their lyrics.

“This is why we respect Nas so much. Living legend… True leader… Always patient with his people… Intentional and calculated,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “More power to Nas.”

“Nas really brought the best out of 21 on this one. Plus I love that he’s willing to bridge gaps between the old generation and new,” another wrote. “This is why he’ll always be the GOAT.

“Nas been a legend since ’92 and holy f*** he’s still getting even better,” another said. “If he isn’t living proof how to never let yourself fade into obscurity no matter how much life or the culture changes, than I don’t know what is. This is a next level Nas.”

Nas released ‘King’s Disease III’ in November 2022

“One Mic, One Gun” comes shortly after Nas released his album King’s Disease III, his third entry in the King’s Disease trilogy that began with the original King’s Disease album in 2020, and 21 Savage released his collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss.

Nas reflected on his working relationship with producer Hit-Boy — who produced all the King’s Disease albums — in a 2021 interview with Complex.

“I feel like every song we make, without even consciously doing it, we’re trying to make it better than the last,” Nas said. “It’s just already embedded in us to do that. I feel like as long as we keep taking that approach, it’s going to get crazier and crazier, and that’s what happened. I keep seeing every day like, ‘Damn, how would y’all top KD1 that y’all won a Grammy for? This is even better.’ That’s a good feeling, and it lets me know that the chemistry is legit. I feel like we caught it quick. Like, the first day we came through, we recorded ‘All Bad,’ and that made KD1.”

21 Savage just collaborated with Drake on ‘Her Loss’

21 Savage, meanwhile, teamed up with Drake earlier in 2022 for their No. 1 hit single “Jimmy Cooks” before releasing their joint album Her Loss in November. After the album’s release, 21 joined Drake on SiriusXM’s OVO Sound 42 radio and discussed how the Canadian rapper helped him with his lyrics on the project.

“That’s why I say you just different,” 21 told Drake. “Even with the way you create and the way you do s***. Because you know I’ma go in the booth and I’ma rap. I know how to do that. But structuring and knowing, like, ‘Alright, nah, we don’t need no hook on this one but 21 need to do it like this.’ I ain’t gone cap, n****. Drake wrote some of my verses on this album. These facts. You know what I’m sayin’. I don’t give a f*** what a n**** say. Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

RELATED: ‘Her Loss’: Drake and 21 Savage Helped Each Other Write Their Verses