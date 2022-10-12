Little Big Town Called Miranda Lambert ‘Crazy in a Good Way’

Concert aficionados normally need to choose just one headliner to see per show. But country music fans were in for a treat this year when Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert teamed up for a co-headlining tour. The artists rose to fame in the early 2000s and now are musical powerhouses spanning multiple genres and fanbases.

Lambert and Little Big Town have three Grammy Awards between them, and many more nominations. . That’s not to mention the countless from the Academy of Country Music and CMT Music Awards both acts have won. Each undoubtedly brings sheer talent and high-octane entertainment to the stage. But behind the scenes, it’s just as much of a party, Little Big Town shared.

Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert went on their second ‘Bandwagon’ tour this year

(L-R): Jimi Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town perform during the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. | Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

Lambert and Little Big Town joined forces for a “Bandwagon” tour of 15 stops across North America in May and June. It was the second iteration of the tour: The two acts had a previous tour of the same name in 2018. This time, each act played their own sets for about an hour each, then combined with their full bands for a star-studded, rocking final set where they covered each other’s music.

Little Big Town started in 1998 with college pals Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild. They were later joined by Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet to complete the group. They’re known for their flawless four-part harmonies that complement ballads like “Better Man” as well as rollicking tunes like “Little White Church.”

Lambert came to fame with edgy rocker hits like “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead.” But she hints at a sentimental side with “The House That Built Me” and “Tin Man.” The musical acts have collaborated on several occasions and have become songwriting partners over the years, according to Taste of Country. LBT is also featured on Lambert’s 2014 single “Smokin’ and Drinkin.'”

LBT said touring with Lambert ‘feels like family’

The Bandwagon Tour is a blast. Thank y’all for loving country music as much as we do ?? @littlebigtown pic.twitter.com/Wrn9H0wRX6 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 14, 2022

The many years of working and performing together meant that the tour this year was extra enjoyable backstage, members of Little Big Town shared. Touring with Little Big Town means traveling with their kids (there are four children between the bandmates). While the band members sometimes need to be more reserved to respect the creative processes of other people they’re touring with, they said touring with Lambert is much more carefree.

Kimberly Schlapman said Lambert’s “vibe” on tour is similar to theirs. Kids might be running around, and each day might be different when touring with Lambert, Fairchild added in the interview on the Spout podcast. “Miranda’s just crazy like us. Crazy in a good way,” she said. “We might end up in a pool all day long before the show, or write a song. She’s used to our snotty-nosed kids. It feels like family.”

According to a review from NJ.com, the close relationships between the artists comes across on stage. “The playful friendship clearly shared between Lambert and LBT members…was palpable as they performed nearly arm-in-arm, nudging each other and laughing over inside jokes,” reviewer Bobby Olivier wrote. In a later interview with Smooth Radio, Westbrook said the tour left an impression on them as band members, too. “It is, musically, one of the favorite things we’ve ever done,” he said.

LBT has a new album this year; Lambert is performing in Las Vegas

Little Big Town and Lambert are now in the midst of separate projects. LBT just launched their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, in mid-September. The group has released singles, including “Hell Yeah” and “Rich Man” from the album, which was composed primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album,” Sweet said, per Billboard. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”

Lambert also released a new album earlier this year: Her ninth record, dubbed Palomino dropped in late April. She’s now in the midst of a Las Vegas residency called Velvet Rodeo, which will run through April 2023.

Before going their separate ways for the fall, though, Little Big Town reunited with Lambert when they sang a tribute to their friend at the ACM Honors special in September. Lambert received the coveted Triple Crown award that night, which is when a country artist wins ACM awards for New Artist of the Year, Male or Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. LBT covered Lambert’s “The House That Built Me,” which brought Lambert to tears as she watched, Country Now reports. According to the publication, Fairchild couldn’t resist a shout-out to the honoree as the song closed. “Congratulations, Miranda,” she said. “We love you so much.”

