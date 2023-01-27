‘Little People, Big World’: Only 1 Roloff Family Member Has Rented Roloff Farms

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the Roloff family’s varying opinions regarding Matt Roloff’s rental plan for Roloff Farms. Matt hoped to sell the farm, but he couldn’t work out a deal with his kids or anyone outside the family. Now, the property is up for short-term rental — and only one Roloff family member has rented it.

Amy Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ that her kids would never rent Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Matt Roloff deciding to put Roloff Farms up for short-term rental. Zach Roloff hoped to purchase the farm property, but he and Matt couldn’t agree on a price. Then, when Matt tried to sell the property to the public, nobody would buy 16 acres for $4 million.

Matt explained his short-term rental plan to Amy Roloff. To make the plan sound more appealing, he told Amy that any Roloff family member could rent the farm free of charge — they just had to make sure their desired dates were available for rental. Unfortunately for Matt, Amy thought the plan was ridiculous.

“I can’t see any of my kids doing that,” she said on the show. “I would gamble my life on it, but it ain’t gonna be any of the four kids.”

Matt Roloff said Molly Roloff already rented the property

While Amy Roloff said on Little People, Big World that she didn’t think any of her family members would rent Roloff Farms, Matt Roloff proved her wrong. In January 2023, Matt posted photos to Instagram showing himself and Jacob Roloff on Roloff Farms. Within the caption, he explained he’s back from his trip to Arizona to continue making headway on his farm projects. And, he noted that Molly Roloff and her husband, Joel, were the first Roloffs to rent out the farm.

“Our plan B short-term rental #shorttermrental @rolofffarms is going amazing,” Matt wrote. “Thank you to all those (including Molly and Joel) who have come to be our guests. We’re getting great feedback. It’s fun getting to meet (when I’m here) some very cool folks. If you and your larger-sized families have any interest in booking, I would suggest sooner than later … about half the weekends for this year are already booked.”

Molly Roloff quietly stepped away from Little People, Big World years ago. She also stays out of any family drama involving her famous parents. Molly and Joel currently live in Washington.

How much does it cost to stay at Roloff Farms?

Little People, Big World fans hoping to stay on Roloff Farms will still have to pay a lot of money. According to iTrip Vacations, guests will spend between $556 and $3,198 per night with a three-night minimum. This means the lowest price to stay on Roloff Farms is $1,668. Guests hoping to bring pets have to pay an additional $100 fee per pet. Guests can bring a maximum of three pets.

With that said, the farm might be the perfect place for large groups. The property boasts six bedrooms, an in-ground hot tub and pool, game rooms, and plenty of outdoor space for parties and gatherings.

