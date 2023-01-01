‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Alluded TLC Has a Much Smaller Budget Now

TLC fans know Little People, Big World Season 24 is coming to a close, and the series continues to show the inner workings of the Roloff family. Amy Roloff stars in the show alongside her husband, Chris Marek, and a lot has changed for her through the years. Recently, she took to Instagram Live to talk about the season with her friend, Lisa. And she alluded that TLC’s budget for the show seems to have diminished.

Amy Roloff alluded that TLC has a smaller budget for ‘Little People, Big World’ now

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed more of Amy Roloff’s life after she moved off of Roloff Farms. She’s married to Chris Marek and living in her home just 15 minutes from the farm property. Amy’s finally found her stride post-divorce from Matt Roloff, and she took to Instagram Live to answer fan questions about the season. One fan asked Amy about her favorite part of filming, and she mentioned the past.

“One of the best things was the places that we got to go to in those earlier years of filming,” she said on Instagram Live. “Obviously with the slew of reality shows on all of these networks or TLC, you know, budgets have to change. It’s just like any business. You have this product and then this product. Well, if you add a whole bunch of other products, your budget changes.”

Amy Roloff doesn’t know if the show is returning in 2023

During the same Instagram Live segment, a fan asked Amy Roloff about the future of Little People, Big World beyond season 24. As of December 2022, TLC hasn’t renewed the series for a 25th season. Amy said she doesn’t know where the show’s future stands now.

“‘Will you be back for another season on TLC?’ You know what, we never know for that,” Amy said. “We are definitely wrapping up. In fact, I think we have three more episodes to go. … Is it three or two? I think it’s two! So, we’re on the tail-end of this season. We’ll see if we’re filming anymore. But, as far as I know, we’re going to be filming something. But, I have no idea what kind of episodes.”

Amy then asked her fans what they would want to see in future episodes of Little People, Big World if TLC chooses to continue filming. Based on what Amy said, it seems she and Chris Marek are open to filming more for the show.

Some Roloff family members don’t want to continue filming

Amy Roloff seems open to the idea of Little People, Big World continuing beyond season 24. But other Roloff family members seem ready to call it quits. Recently, Tori Roloff told fans on Instagram that her days with the show are numbered. And rumors suggest Caryn Chandler also doesn’t want to continue filming.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

With a shrinking budget and less interest from the Roloff family to continue filming, it’s unclear how long the show will last.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

