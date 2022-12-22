‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Doesn’t Know if the Show Will Return

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is ending soon, and fans have watched the Roloff family endure all of the drama surrounding Roloff Farms. Recently, Amy Roloff took to Instagram Live with her friend to answer fan questions and discuss the show’s future. Here’s what she said.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 is ending soon

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

The Roloff family was divided throughout Little People, Big World Season 24. Amy Roloff moved off of Roloff Farms after her divorce from Matt Roloff, and two of her sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff, hoped to purchase part of Amy’s old property. Unfortunately, neither of the sons could agree with Matt on a price. This left both Jeremy and Zach empty-handed.

Jeremy isn’t featured on season 24, as he left the show years prior. But Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, expressed their disappointment in not owning a portion of Roloff Farms. Ultimately, the couple decided to move to Battle Ground, Washington, partly to escape the drama and start a new life elsewhere.

As for Roloff Farms, Matt never sold the property. He’s now renting out Amy’s old home, and she’s not a fan of his plan.

Will ‘Little People, Big World’ return in 2023? Amy Roloff says she doesn’t know

Will Little People, Big World return in 2023, or is season 24 the end of the road for the Roloff family?

A fan asked Amy Roloff about a possible next season during her Instagram Live segment in December 2022. “‘Will you be back for another season on TLC?’ You know what, we never know for that,” she said. “We are definitely wrapping up. In fact, I think we have three more episodes to go. … Is it three or two? I think it’s two! So, we’re on the tail-end of this season. We’ll see if we’re filming anymore. But, as far as I know, we’re going to be filming something. But, I have no idea what kind of episodes.”

“Filming something” implies a Roloff special at the very least, but it’s more than likely that TLC will renew the show. The series premiered in 2006 and has continued ever since. Loyal fans want to continue following the family’s journey.

Rumors suggest Caryn Chandler doesn’t want to continue the show

#EXCLUSIVE: Little People's Caryn Chandler 'to move to Arizona full-time' after family feud https://t.co/jFEKjuP04Z pic.twitter.com/aJRq9efosG — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) November 15, 2022

While Amy Roloff might hope to continue filming Little People, Big World after season 24, rumors suggest Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, has had enough. The Roloff Farms drama has deeply affected Caryn, and insiders note she thinks it’s best if she leaves the series altogether.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

