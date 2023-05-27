‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Explains Reduced Role at Pumpkin Season in 2023

Fans of TLC’s Little People, Big World are anxious to hear about the future of Roloff Farms. Season 24 showed Matt Roloff’s plan to put Roloff Farms up for short-term rental, and Amy Roloff seemingly wants nothing to do with the plan. There’s also been drama in the past regarding Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season. But fans are in luck, as Amy recently revealed that she plans on attending pumpkin season in 2023, though in a reduced capacity.

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Amy Roloff explained her involvement in Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season 2023 to ‘Little People, Big World’ fans

Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season is the biggest event on the property, and Little People, Big World fans know it well. The past seasons of the show have shown just how many visitors attend pumpkin season to meet the Roloff family and check out the farm. While Matt and Amy Roloff historically took part in pumpkin season in the past, their divorce and Amy’s move off of the farm property threw a wrench in past plans. And in 2022, Amy revealed that she thought that pumpkin season would be the farm’s last.

It looks like Amy changed her tune about pumpkin season in 2023, though. While speaking on Facebook Live with her friend, Lisa, she said fans should anticipate seeing her at pumpkin season this upcoming fall.

“Well, should I, people? Should I? Should I be involved in pumpkin season this year?” Amy teased on Facebook. “You know, I really enjoy meeting all of you guys who do come to pumpkin season. Chris and I really haven’t figured out how involved we’re gonna be at it this year. It depends on how the second half of our world happens and goes.”

Amy then said she might not attend pumpkin season as often as fans hope — and it’s due to motorcycle riding with her husband, Chris Marek.

“I may only be there one day a weekend instead of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” she continued. “I don’t know. Or maybe I’ll be there Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we’ll take one Saturday off because a lot of times October is a great month, great weather, and we missed a lot of motorcycle riding last year and the year before. Most likely, I’ll be a part of pumpkin season. So, if you guys are coming out for that, it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed. It’s part of the hospitality in me that I try to be. And I really just enjoy meeting everyone.”

Little People, Big World fans can also get excited for season 25. In a previous Facebook Live chat with Lisa, Amy revealed she’s currently filming another season.

