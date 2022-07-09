‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Expresses Regret Over Roloff Farms Move

TLC viewers continue to watch the Roloff Farms drama unfold on Little People, Big World. This season follows the Roloff family as they navigate the future of Roloff Farms. And Matt Roloff chose to put several acres of the farm property up for sale. This move greatly surprised his ex-wife, Amy Roloff — and it might’ve made her think twice about selling her half of the farm to him after their divorce.

How much is Roloff Farms selling for? Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ is selling several acres

Roloff Farms has been the hot topic of Little People, Big World this season. After Amy Roloff moved off of the property, Matt Roloff bought her half of the farm to own all of it himself. Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff took interest in buying part of Amy’s property from Matt. But neither of the twins struck a deal with their father. Matt later announced on Instagram that he planned on selling 16 acres of Roloff Farms for $4 million.

“The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. … The GOOD news … you never know what the future might hold for the ’93’ uncharted and pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!”

Amy Roloff might regret moving off of Roloff Farms after her divorce

Roloff Farms is a staple on Little People, Big World. Many fans can’t imagine the Roloff family not owning all of the property. Amy Roloff also expressed shock and possible regret when hearing of Matt Roloff’s plan.

People reports a clip from the series showed Amy talking to her husband, Chris Marek, about Matt’s plans. “Leaving the farm was hard for me at the time,” Amy shared with the cameras. “I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys.”

“That makes me sad that I got off the farm mainly for that particular reason,” she continued. “Would I have made other choices? Possibly. And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

Amy also expressed surprise at Matt’s choice. While Matt mentioned selling a few acres of the farm was a possibility, Amy said she takes her ex-husband’s suggestions “with a grain of salt.”

How much did Matt Roloff buy Amy Roloff out for?

Moving off of Roloff Farms was extremely difficult for Amy Roloff. The prior season of Little People, Big World showcased Amy’s worries and fears about moving off of the farm she lived on for decades with Matt Roloff. Ultimately, Matt bought her half of the farm property. Amy sold it to him for $667,000 in 2019, and she sold an additional 32 acres of land to him for almost $1 million.

More recently, Matt mentioned in his Instagram post that he owes Amy a “bundle of money,” which is likely related to the 2019 sales.

“And even tho a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’ was offered by both Amy and I … (and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) … they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time,” Matt wrote on Instagram about his sons choosing not to buy Roloff Farms.

