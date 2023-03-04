‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Is ‘Looking at Property,’ Wants to Move Close By

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Amy Roloff’s life away from Roloff Farms. She moved off of the farm property after her divorce from Matt Roloff. And now, she’s looking to move again. Here’s what Amy posted about “looking at property” nearby.

Where do Amy Roloff and Chris Marek live now?

Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | David Livingston/Getty Images

Amy and Matt Roloff lived on Roloff Farms for 30 years. Unfortunately, their divorce meant that one of them had to move — and that was Amy. She chose to move out of her large farmhouse and find her own place just 15 minutes from the farm property. Amy now lives in a four-bedroom home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

While Amy knew she had to make her own decision, it wasn’t easy. “Leaving the farm was hard for me at the time,” she shared on Little People, Big World. “I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys.”

In season 24, she expressed that she might’ve chosen differently if she knew Matt would try selling some of Roloff Farms. Amy and her kids wanted Roloff Farms to stay in the family.

“Would I have made other choices? Possibly,” she said regarding moving. “And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

Amy Roloff says she’s ‘looking at property’ close to her home

Amy Roloff is ready to move once again. The Little People, Big World star posted to her Instagram Stories in March 2023 that she found a property she was interested in. “We’re kinda looking at property or seeing what’s out there,” she shared with fans. Unfortunately, the property was unavailable as soon as she saw it.

“OK, it went so quick,” Amy shared, according to The Sun. “A property we wanted to look at — good location, good price, and not too far from where we live … went pending already.”

“Sometimes things go quick when it’s a good location, the price is right, and whatever else,” she added.

With this in mind, Amy doesn’t want to move far away. Zach and Tori Roloff hoped Amy would follow them to Battle Ground, Washington, but that doesn’t look like that’s happening.

“Would you ever move closer to Amy?” a fan asked Tori on Instagram.

“No, but we’re trying to convince her to follow us!” Tori said.

Her search for a new place might be central to the ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 plot

Fans hope to hear more about Amy Roloff’s house searching in the next season of Little People, Big World. Amy confirmed that she’s currently filming with TLC, though she didn’t say whether the series was renewed.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy told her fans on Instagram Live. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

Amy filming for the show likely means it’s renewed. And Amy’s house searching will certainly make an excellent plot point for the new season.

