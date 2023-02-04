‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff ‘Loves the Country Life’ — Will She Move?

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 ended with Matt Roloff explaining to the Roloff family his idea to rent out Roloff Farms. Amy Roloff didn’t love the idea — and many fans wondered if she would stick around Oregon to see how it all plays out. On Feb. 3, 2023, Amy posted to her Instagram Stories about loving “country life.” Could she possibly move?

Where does Amy Roloff live today?

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Amy and Matt Roloff lived on Roloff Farms together for 30 years. Viewers saw their divorce play out on Little People, Big World, and Amy ultimately decided to sell her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt Roloff. It was a tough decision for Amy, as it meant she’d move out of the beloved Roloff Farms farmhouse and into a new home of her own.

“It is not easy to live about 500 feet from your ex,” Amy said in an episode of the series in 2021. “This property has been my home for 30 years, so it’s gonna be hard to suddenly pick up, leave, and move on.”

So, where does Amy live today? She bought a four-bedroom home in Hillsboro, Oregon, In Touch Weekly reports. The house is just 15 minutes away from Roloff Farms. Because she lives near the farm property, she frequently visits during pumpkin season to participate in the festivities and say hello to fans.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ star says she ‘loves the country life’ and could be hinting at a move

Amy Roloff decided to move close to Roloff Farms following her divorce. But the Little People, Big World star might hint that she’s ready for a change. On Feb. 3, 2023, she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing a wide-open field with a farmhouse in the background. The skies contained a rainbow.

“Watching my grandkids … love the country life,” Amy captioned the post. “When you can see this outside your door, God promises alive.”

It’s unclear whether Amy was watching Zach and Tori Roloff’s kids or Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s kids. Jeremy and Audrey live on a farm they purchased in Oregon. Zach and Tori live in Battleground, Washington.

During her last Instagram Live session with her friend, Lisa, Amy also mentioned she and her husband, Chris Marek, want to move together in the future. When Amy bought the home, she bought it as a single woman. Now, she wants more space.

“Eventually, Chris and I will continue to look to see if we ever do find a place that we’d like to move to,” Amy said. “A little bigger property or a little bigger space. I mentioned that before. So yeah, who knows?”

Given all of this evidence, it seems likely that Amy might look to move sooner rather than later. But she likely won’t stray far from Oregon and Washington.

Zach and Tori Roloff would love for Amy Roloff to move out of Oregon

Zach and Tori Roloff moved out of Oregon after the Roloff Farms deal fell through. Matt Roloff and Zach were in talks for Zach to purchase part of Roloff Farms, as seen on Little People, Big World Season 24. Unfortunately, they couldn’t strike a deal. Matt said he offered the farm to his kids for an affordable price, but Zach made it known that he still couldn’t afford the offer. Ultimately, this led to conflict within the family and estrangement between Zach and Matt.

Now that Zach and Tori are living in Battle Ground, Washington, they’d love Amy Roloff to move there, too.

“Would you ever move closer to Amy?” a fan asked Tori via Instagram.

“No, but we’re trying to convince her to follow us!” Tori explained.

