‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Is ‘Not a Fan’ of the Roloff Farms Rental Plan

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the Roloff family estrangement continuing due to the Roloff Farms drama. Neither Zach Roloff nor Jeremy Roloff could afford Roloff Farms with Matt’s asking price, and Matt chose to put the property up for sale. After the farm didn’t sell, Matt made the property a rental — and Amy Roloff expressed on Instagram how much she disliked the idea.

Matt Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ that he wanted to sell Roloff Farms

Zach and Jeremy Roloff both hoped to own part of Amy Roloff’s side of Roloff Farms. Unfortunately, they couldn’t agree on a price for the property with Matt Roloff. This left both of the Roloff twins empty-handed and upset with Matt. To make matters worse, Matt put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale to the general public. His asking price was $4 million.

“The farm’s officially been on the market for a few days now,” Matt said on Little People, Big World. “It’s sort of exciting and scary at the same time that we’re that much closer to closing another chapter of the Roloff Farm.”

With such a steep price tag, Matt alluded that his realtor didn’t expect the property to sell.

“I get daily updates and lots of interest,” Matt continued. “From what I heard from the realtor, it’s better than she expected considering the price point that we’re at.”

Amy Roloff doesn’t like Matt Roloff’s plan to rent out Roloff Farms

Ultimately, Roloff Farms didn’t sell despite Matt Roloff’s plan he laid out on Little People, Big World. Matt took it off the market and went with a new plan. He teamed up with a rental company to make Amy’s old farmhouse available.

“I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “Fees will be determined by demand and seasons. More information will be forthcoming soon … but needless to say, we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy pumpkin patch) to convert (refurnish) the home to be ready for its first guests.”

Amy Roloff shared her thoughts about the rental on Instagram Live. She reflected on how part of her wishes she bought Matt’s half of the property instead of selling her half to him. “Matt owns it now, we all know it’s up for short rental,” she said. “I’m not a fan of that. … There’s a little part of me that I wish I would’ve taken that chance, that risk, and bought him out of the farmhouse property.”

Amy Roloff said people have already started staying in the farmhouse

Matt Roloff’s wasted no time getting renters to rent out Amy Roloff’s old home on Roloff Farms. She talked about it on Instagram Live with her friend, Lisa.

“Some people have already stayed in the house, also,” the Little People, Big World star said. “That’s interesting.”

“That’s weird,” Lisa said with a grimace. “That was your house, that was your master bedroom. Ew.”

“I think it just makes it hard because it’s so personal to me,” Amy continued. “That’s the house I lived in for almost 30 years. … It’s like, you know, the house that I grew up in. … This is a little different because it’s short rental. There’s no one living there.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

