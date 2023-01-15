‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Is Now Giving Fans Insider Info for a Fee

Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, and fans still have questions regarding what’s going on with the Roloff family. However, TLC has yet to renew the series for another season. But Amy Roloff recently announced her new subscription service that will give fans the insider info they always wanted to know — for a fee.

Little People, Big World fans know Amy Roloff primarily for her contributions to the show. But she’s expanded her business empire over the years. Amy created Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen as a way to share her love of cooking with fans. Now, in the wake of season 24 of the show, she has a new subscription service tied to her business.

“I’m so excited to offer you three different kinds of memberships — Cupcake, Pancake, and Cheesecake,” Amy says in a video promoting the subscription content. The first tier gives subscribers “bonus content,” while the second and third tiers offer the content in addition to video chats with Amy and a cooking lesson via Zoom.

“Some of the content that will be part of the bonus content … will include a lot of the questions and questions that I’ve answered about life and family and kids, being divorced or single, being a grandmother — other life challenges that we’re all maybe going through,” Amy says. And, most definitely, questions on Little People, Big World.“

What is Amy Roloff’s net worth? She made most of her money thanks to ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen memberships range in price from $4.99 to $19.99 per month. While the extra income will likely boost Amy financially, she probably doesn’t need it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy’s net worth is around $6 million.

Amy made most of her money thanks to Little People, Big World. The show began airing in 2006 and continued to air into 2023, though the series’ future remains uncertain. She also has her food company and published books, including Short and Simple Family Recipes (2012) and her memoir, A Little Me (2019).

Amy seemed to make money from selling Matt Roloff her half of Roloff Farms. She sold the farmhouse back to Matt for around $600,000 and an additional 32 acres of land for almost $1 million. Matt mentioned on Instagram that he still owed Amy “a bundle of money” for the farm.

She said she doesn’t know if ‘Little People, Big World’ will continue

Is Amy Roloff creating tiered, paid content because she knows Little People, Big World is coming to an end? It’s unclear. Amy told fans on Instagram Live that she doesn’t know the show’s future.

“You know what, we never know for that,” she said. “We are definitely wrapping up. … We’ll see if we’re filming anymore. But, as far as I know, we’re going to be filming something. But, I have no idea what kind of episodes.”

It’s unclear if “filming something” means another season or Roloff specials. Hopeful viewers will have to wait and see what TLC and the Roloffs decide.

