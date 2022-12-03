‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Said Her Family ‘Needs to Move On’ From Roloff Farms Drama

The Roloff Farms drama continues to be the center of TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24. Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff couldn’t agree on a price for Roloff Farms, thus leaving Zach empty-handed. Recently, Amy took to Instagram Live to talk to her friend, Lisa, about the season — and Amy thinks her family “needs to move on.”

What did Zach and Matt Roloff fight about on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Zach and Matt Roloff’s feud continues well into Little People, Big World Season 24. When Matt bought Amy Roloff’s half of Roloff Farms, Zach and Jeremy Roloff hoped to own part of Amy’s old land. Unfortunately, the price of Roloff Farms became a significant issue. Zach and Jeremy couldn’t afford the offer Matt gave them. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, ended up purchasing their own farm, and Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, moved out of Oregon and to Washington.

Zach’s reflected on how the Roloff Farms drama has affected the entire family. Amy also said her family will “never be the same” after the conflict.

“I think people will just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship,” Amy told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ll never be the same. It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?”

Amy Roloff said her family needs to ‘move on’ after Roloff Farms debacle

Amy Roloff and her friend, Lisa, took to Instagram Live on Dec. 1, 2022, to talk about Little People, Big World Season 24. Amy expressed her dissatisfaction with Matt’s choice to put Roloff Farms up for sale and not give it to their kids. But she also said she believes the entire family needs to accept the facts and move forward.

“[Matt] owns the property. He’s going to make whatever choices he makes,” Amy said. “It doesn’t really matter what I think or what I say. … It is what it is. Matt’s doing what he thinks he needs to do. Like anyone else, they would’ve too.”

“There comes to a point where you just need to move on,” Amy continued. “You need to learn how to break down those walls and figure out, OK, this is the new situation. How do I deal with it that’s comfortable enough for me without totally brushing everything aside? It’s a fine balance.”

Amy Roloff wished she had ‘more confidence’ in not selling Matt Roloff her half of Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff chose to sell her half of Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff, and fans saw that play out on Little People, Big World. Looking back, Amy said on her Instagram Live that she’s not sure she made the right decision. She wished she took the “risk” of buying Matt out instead of allowing him to buy her out.

“I wish I had more confidence in taking that risk instead of playing it safe,” she said. “And I played it safe. It is what it is. Matt owns it now, we all know it’s up for short rental. I’m not a fan of that. … There’s a little part of me that I wish I would’ve taken that chance, that risk, and bought him out of the farmhouse property.”

