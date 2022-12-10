‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Said She ‘Played it Safe’ When Selling Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the continued conflict over Roloff Farms. Matt Roloff owns all of Roloff Farms, as Amy Roloff sold her half of the farm property to Matt after their divorce. More recently, Amy reflected on her decision to sell the farm and admitted she “played it safe.” Here’s what she meant.

How much did Amy Roloff sell Roloff Farms for?

Matt and Amy Roloff lived on Roloff Farms for 30 years. Unfortunately, their decision to divorce affected who owned the farm property. After a lot of deliberation, Amy decided she wanted to sell her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt so she could purchase a home away from the property. Along with multiple acres of land, Amy sold her farmhouse to Matt.

So, how much did Amy sell Roloff Farms for? She reportedly sold her half of the property for nearly $700,000 back in 2019, and she then sold Matt an additional 32 acres of land in August 2020 for $975,000. Matt took out a loan totaling $825,000 to complete these sales.

In Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt decided he wanted to sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms for $4 million. Unfortunately, no one bought the property, leading Matt to make Amy’s old home into a rental.

Amy Roloff said she ‘played it safe’ in selling Matt Roloff her half of the farm

Amy Roloff reflected on the first five episodes of Little People, Big World Season 24 with her friend, Lisa, on Instagram Live. During the conversation, Amy talked about her decision to sell her half of Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff and how she would’ve done everything differently if she knew he would’ve tried to sell. She mentioned she wished she would’ve felt more confident in buying the other half of Roloff Farms instead of giving it all back to Matt.

“At the time, it was overwhelming for me,” Amy told Lisa. “At the time, it was a financial huge thing. I should’ve had a little more confidence in taking that risk instead of playing it safe. And I played it safe. So, you know, it is what it is. I’ve said this more than once — Matt owns it now. We all know it’s up for short rental.”

She doesn’t watch ‘Little People, Big World’ because she doesn’t want to look back

Amy Roloff reflects on her decision to sell Roloff Farms. But she doesn’t actively watch Little People, Big World. Amy explained to Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t need to relive everything that happens in the series.

“I typically do not watch my own episodes because of the very fact that I did it — I lived it six months ago,” she said. “I don’t want to constantly feel like I’m looking back, so I keep it real. I don’t want to keep looking back and say, ‘Oh, I got to change what I do in this next episode.'”

However, Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, enjoys watching the series. This sometimes draws her in, too. “He loves watching ’em, so I’ll do it because he likes to,” she admitted. “But I’ll be in the background doing something else.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

