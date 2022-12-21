‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Says She’s ‘Close’ to Her Daughters-in-Law Amidst Matt Roloff Feud

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continues to show the conflict within the Roloff family. Zach and Tori Roloff once aspired to own part of Roloff Farms, but their dreams were dashed after Zach and Matt Roloff couldn’t agree on a price. In season 24 episode 8, Amy Roloff reflected on how she remains close with Tori despite the feud.

What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff? The father and son aren’t on good terms

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Matt and Zach Roloff were once close, but Little People, Big World Season 24 shows how their conflict divided the entire family. When Amy Roloff moved off of Roloff Farms, Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to own part of her half of the property. But Matt wouldn’t sell Zach the property for a price Zach could afford, leaving Tori and Zach empty-handed. This caused a major rift within the Roloff family. To make matters worse, Matt then put several acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. And he made Amy’s old home rentable when the property didn’t sell.

Despite the drama, Amy thinks the Roloff family needs to move forward. “I think people will just have to watch and see, but in the long run, my hope is that whatever works for them, they’ll come to something so that the kids and them can at least have some kind of relationship,” Amy told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ll never be the same. It’ll never be what it could have been, ever, ever, ever. But to work on what can it be. What does that look like moving forward in the future?”

Amy Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ that she’s ‘close’ to her daughters-in-law

Tori Roloff and Amy Roloff spent time shopping together in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 8. Amy doesn’t get to spend too much one-on-one time with Tori due to Tori’s busy schedule with her three kids, but the duo had fun looking for new clothes and grabbing sushi for lunch. While conversing over sushi, Amy mentioned how she feels lucky to be so “close” to Tori and her other daughters-in-law, Audrey and Isabel Roloff, as many families don’t have that same level of closeness and connection.

Amy’s relationship with Tori is much different than Tori’s relationship with Matt Roloff and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. The drama with Roloff Farms was a major motivator for Zach and Tori Roloff to move away from Oregon. And in the past, Tori mentioned how she didn’t want Caryn to spend time with her children due to the conflict over the farm.

“The kids loved them,” Tori said about Matt and Caryn. “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff were rumored not to get along

Despite the drama among the Roloff family, LPBW stars Zach and Tori Roloff attended Jeremy and Audrey's Christmas party#LittlePeopleBigWorld https://t.co/SVrpX3UMrH — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) December 19, 2022

Amy Roloff expressed gratitude in Little People, Big World for her close relationship with Tori and Audrey Roloff. But rumors suggested Tori and Audrey feuded over different opinions and beliefs. While Zach and Tori chose to stay on the show, Audrey and Jeremy took a step back. Audrey and Jeremy also took an interest in purchasing Roloff Farms, but they couldn’t agree with Matt Roloff on a price. Zach and Jeremy both hoping to buy the farm property may have put a rift in their relationship.

Neither Tori nor Audrey have directly spoken about any alleged feud. And it looks like both of their families came together for the 2022 holiday season, which may mean any beef they had has been squashed.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.