‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Says She’s Currently Filming With TLC

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 ended with much strife for the Roloff family. Zach, Amy, and Matt Roloff seemed more divided than ever, and fans wonder what’s next now that the season’s over. So, is Little People, Big World canceled? Here’s what Amy told her fans about TLC currently filming.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled after season 24?

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Little People, Big World Season 24 left the Roloffs on a sour note. The season showed the fallout of the Roloff Farms deal between Matt and Zach Roloff. Zach hoped to purchase some of Roloff Farm from Matt after Amy Roloff sold her half of the farm back to Matt post-divorce. Unfortunately, Zach and Matt couldn’t agree on a price. Zach didn’t buy Roloff Farms and moved to Washington with Tori and their children instead.

The entire season focused on Matt and Zach’s broken relationship, and fans didn’t know how the show could carry on with that as the main plot. TLC hasn’t officially canceled or renewed Little People, Big World yet. But many loyal viewers think the show will end soon given the content in season 24. Additionally, a source told The Sun that producers know the show is “coming to a close.”

“Producers are fully aware the Little People journey is coming to a close,” the source said.

Amy Roloff says she’s currently filming with TLC

Many Little People, Big World fans anticipate the show ending soon. But Amy Roloff said on Instagram Live that she’s currently filming with TLC, though she hasn’t been granted a contract renewal. Even without the official renewal, she thinks it’s a good sign.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy told her fans. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

Amy is open to continuing the show despite the complex scenes she had to film. “There’s definitely some things in the episodes that I was not really a fan of participating in or doing,” Amy shared in another Instagram Live. “It’s kind of one of the things about doing the show. I would love for it to continue on, but also, it’s like, you almost internally, with your personal life, you can’t continue on because you’re still rehashing stuff that you thought was done awhile ago in order for you to continue on.”

Caryn Chandler and Tori Roloff are reportedly done filming the series

Amy and Matt Roloff are reportedly open to filming more Little People, Big World. But Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, reportedly wants to stop filming.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source alleged to The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.” The source added that Matt is weighing his options given Caryn’s stance.

As for Zach and Tori Roloff, Tori told her followers that she and Zach are almost finished with the show.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked Tori on Instagram.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

